Etna, the eruptive activity of the volcano continues: yellow alert issued

The eruption of Etna on December 27th. Credit: INGV



THE’Etna kicked off a new eruption, which began on December 24th and still ongoing. As also confirmed by the press releases published byINGV Etna Observatoryit’s about a Strombolian activity which currently mainly affects one of the vents that opened on the high eastern flank of the Voragine crater. This first gave birth to ash emissions, forming a cloud then pushed by the wind towards the western side of the volcano. The event was also characterized by lava fountains, whose height reached the about a hundred meters. Also worth mentioning is a small one lava flow approximately long 1.8 km eastwards, towards Valle del Bove, which seems to have stopped yesterday morning with only a few spots still glowing along its path.

Also the crater of the North-Eastaround 6.48pm December 27thwas affected by various explosions – with lava fountains that in recent days have even reached 400-500 meters – and puffs of ash, despite the fact that the INGV network has not recorded any particular signs of activity in the last few hours. Furthermore, INGV confirms that the amplitude of the volcanic tremor is now almost stable, despite having settled at high values.

Etna’s activity on December 27th. Credit: INGV



For all these reasons the Civil Protectionin a press release from December 27thhe issued the alert yellow: this involves strengthening the volcano monitoring system and the information link between the scientific community and the other components and operational structures of the National Civil Protection Service.

Etna, however, remains one of the most active volcanoes in Europe: the last eruption of greater intensity dates back to 2 June 2025, when part of Southeast crater collapsed.