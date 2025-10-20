EU leaders discuss defense and Ukraine

Top of the agenda

The leader in Brussels – The heads of state and government of the 27 member countries of the European Union will meet on Thursday 23 October in Brussels for the European Council meeting. “As usual, I propose to organize a one-day meeting, if our discussions allow it,” announced the president of the EU institution António Costa. The topics on the agenda are many and certainly not light, which is why an extension to two days cannot be ruled out a priori.

It’s time for defense – European defense will take the lion’s share of the attention at the October summit. After months of work, the European Commission presented on October 16 a roadmap with objectives and deadlines up to 2030 – which includes a European air shield and space shield, a drone wall and a defense system on the eastern front, and a greater push on joint procurement – ​​and now the 27 leaders will have to give political support before the initiatives are put on the ground.

The Ukrainian knot – It is no longer news, but clashes with the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, on the chapter relating to Ukraine are also expected at this European Council. The Hungarian Prime Minister does not want to unblock his veto at the start of Kiev’s EU accession negotiations. As happened in the last two summits, it is possible that the conclusions of political, economic and military support for Ukraine will be adopted at 26 (all except Hungary). President Volodymyr Zelensky is also expected to speak at the start of the discussions.

Gaza and migration – The discussion on foreign policy will also touch on the situation in the Middle East and the peace plan after two years of war in Gaza, with the aim of defining how the Union can contribute both to the two-state solution and to the reconstruction of the Strip. On the topic of migration, as has become tradition, a letter from the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on the state of the legislative dossiers and will not provide the basis for discussions between the leaders.

Competitive Europe – Another hot issue is the economic one, with competitiveness and the double digital and green transition at the center of the debate. There will be three themes on the table: the simplification of bureaucratic burdens, support for industries towards climate neutrality in 2050 and Europe’s sovereignty in digital matters.

About the economy / 1 – The housing crisis will have its place at the October Council in the context of economic discussions. “In many Member States, housing has become a growing social and economic concern, including for citizens with middle incomes and younger generations,” President Costa explained the decision to include the topic on the agenda to provide guidance for the long-awaited European Plan for Affordable Housing to be published by the Commission.

About the economy / 2 – The President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, and the President of the Eurogroup, Paschal Donohoe, will also join the 27 leaders to discuss the economic situation. The Euro Summit – the summit bringing together eurozone countries – will focus on strengthening the international role of the euro, including to advance discussions on the digital euro.

Other issues on the table

Not just the European Council – The days leading up to the European Council promise to be very intense. On Monday 20 October, foreign affairs ministers will meet in Luxembourg for a ministerial summit that will range from the war in Ukraine to Indo-Pacific relations to the situation in Gaza and the Middle East.

EU budget and Hungary – The General Affairs Council will also be held in Luxembourg on Tuesday 21 October which, in addition to concluding the pre-European Council preparations, will be called upon to discuss for the first time on a political level the European Commission’s proposal on the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) 2028-2034, the next seven-year EU budget. Without forgetting Hungary’s ninth hearing under the Article 7 procedure (which could lead to the suspension of voting rights in the event of serious and repeated violations of the founding values ​​of the EU).

Trilateral Summit – On Wednesday 22 October the trilateral social summit will return to Brussels, the dialogue forum that brings together the EU institutions and the European social partners including BusinessEurope, the European Trade Union Confederation (CES), SGI Europe (association of companies offering services of general interest), SMEunited (European organization of crafts and SMEs) and the European Confederation of Managers (CEC).

From the European Parliament

The week of the plenary – In Strasbourg, however, between 20 and 23 October, the deputies of the European Parliament will meet again in plenary session (for the second time this month). The agenda is quite dense, let’s look at it in more detail.

Fine to Google – On the afternoon of Monday 20 October, MEPs will discuss abusive behavior in the context of media freedom, examining in particular the Commission’s announcement on 4 September on the fine against Google for abusive practices.

Russian assets frozen – A debate will be held on Tuesday 21 October with representatives of the Commission and the Council on a possible reparation loan to increase financing for the reconstruction and defense of Ukraine, potentially moving away from the use of frozen Russian assets.

European driving licenses – Also on Tuesday 21 October, MEPs will vote on new EU rules on driving licences, introducing provisions relating to new drivers, vulnerable road users and license suspension.

Forest monitoring – With the aim of establishing a monitoring framework for European forests for the collection and sharing of information at EU level, the vote on two laws on the subject is on the agenda for Tuesday 21 October.

New rules for parties – Another vote scheduled for Tuesday 21 October will concern updating the rules for political organizations and foundations at European level, including provisions on foreign interference, donor transparency and the protection of EU values.

Daphne Caruana Galizia – Eight years after the murder of Maltese journalist, blogger and anti-corruption activist Daphne Caruana Galizia, MPs will examine the delays in justice and the decline in the rule of law in Malta on Tuesday 21 October.

Priorities for 2026 – On the afternoon of Tuesday 23 October, MEPs will question the Commission on the work program for 2026 – which will be published that day – and will illustrate their priorities.

Peace in the Middle East – There will also be a debate with the European Commission on Tuesday 21 October on the recent peace agreement in Gaza and the wider role the European Union can play (the same issue on the agenda at the European Council two days later).

Towards the EU Summit – Speaking of the European Council, on Wednesday 22 October the deputies will discuss the priorities of the European Parliament with the Commission and the rotating Danish presidency of the Council of the EU in view of the summit of the 27 EU leaders the following day.

Sakharov Prize 2025 – The winner of the 2025 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought is expected to be announced to the plenary by the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, on Wednesday 22 October around 12pm. The candidates are: the imprisoned journalists Andrzej Poczobut from Belarus and Mzia Amaglobeli from Georgia; journalists and humanitarian workers in Palestine and in all conflict zones, represented by the Palestinian Journalists’ Union, the Red Crescent and UNRWA and Serbian students.

Repression in Belarus – Afterwards, the two leaders of the Belarusian opposition Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (according to Brussels the legitimate president in exile) and Sergey Tihanovski (her husband, political prisoner freed in June after five years of detention) will speak in a solemn session. The speech will also be preceded on the morning of Wednesday 22 October by a discussion between the deputies and the Commission on the repression in Alexander Lukashenko’s Belarus, with a vote expected at the end of the session.

Repression in Serbia – On the topic of repression of peaceful protests, a debate on the situation in Serbia one year after the Novi Sad tragedy will be held on Tuesday 21 October, with the vote on the resolution scheduled for Wednesday 22 October.

Hungarian espionage – Hungary returns to the center of the discussion between deputies on Wednesday 22 October, with a discussion on the recent accusations according to which the Orbán government had spied on EU institutions, which also involved European Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi.

The 2026 budget – After the debate on Tuesday 21 October, the vote on the European Parliament’s position on the EU’s annual budget for 2026 is scheduled for Wednesday 22 October. After that, negotiations can begin with the 27 governments.

Stop Russian energy – On Wednesday 22 October, MEPs will also discuss possible additional measures to end all energy imports from Russia and close gaps in circumventing sanctions through third countries.

Towards Cop30 – Ahead of the global climate negotiations at the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) – to be held in Belém, Brazil, from 10 to 21 November – MEPs will discuss on Wednesday 22 October and vote on Thursday 23 October Parliament’s requests on the EU position at COP30.

Protecting cinema made in Europe – The session on Thursday 23 October will open with a discussion with the Commission on the measures that should protect the European film industry, which have suffered heavy criticism from US President Donald Trump.

Fight against gender violence – Also on Thursday 23 October, deputies will examine the measures adopted and the progress made in the fight against violence against women and girls, with particular attention to the exploitation of motherhood.

Change of time – The plenary session will close on Thursday 23 October with a question to the Commission and Council on the reasons that prevent us from responding to the request of European citizens to put an end to seasonal time adjustments in Europe. In any case, this year too the hands will move back one hour, on the night between Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th October.