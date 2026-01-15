Euphoria 3: trailer, plot, cast and release date of the highly anticipated new season of the cult series

Four years after the second season, Euphoria 3 is finally being released, the third season in 8 episodes of the cult HBO series, created, directed and produced by Sam Levinson, which will still be released on Sky in Italy, despite the debut of HBO Max in Italy. Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and all of Rue’s friends/enemies (obviously apart from Angus Cloud’s Fezco, who died in August 2023, and Barbie Ferreira’s Kat, who left the series amid disagreements and controversies) return to the screen with their dramatic, if not tragic, and always shocking stories. Here is everything you need to know and see about Euphoria 3: the complete cast (with a Hollywood superstar as the new guest star), the plot, the release date, the official trailer in Italian and a photo gallery with the protagonists.

The cast of Euphoria 3: among the guest stars there is Sharon Stone

Season 3 main cast: Emmy winner Zendaya (Rue Bennett), Hunter Schafer (Jules Vaughn), Eric Dane (Cal Jacobs) – who continues to struggle with ALS -, Golden Globe nominee Jacob Elordi (Nate Jacobs), Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney (Cassie Howard), Alexa Demie (Maddy Perez), Maude Apatow (Lexi Howard), Emmy nominee Martha Kelly (Laurie), Chloe Cherry (Faye), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Toby Wallace.

Returning guest stars include Emmy winner Colman Domingo (Ali), Grammy nominee Dominic Fike (Elliot), Nika King (Leslie Bennett), Alanna Ubach (Suze Howard), Sophia Rose Wilson (BB), Melvin “Bonez” Estes (Bruce), Daeg Faerch (Mitch), Paula Marshall (Marsha Jacobs), Zak Steiner (Aaron) and Marsha Gambles (Miss Marsha).

Season 3’s new guest stars include: Emmy winner Sharon Stone, Grammy-winning singer ROSALÍA, Danielle Deadwyler, Marshawn Lynch, Anna Van Patten, Emmy nominee Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Christopher Ammanuel, Christopher Grove, Colleen Camp, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Eli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, James Landry Hébert, Jeff Wahlberg, Jessica Blair Herman, Justin Sintic, Emmy nominee Kadeem Hardison, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Meredith Mickelson, Emmy nominee Natasha Lyonne, Priscilla Delgado, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sam Trammell, Smilez, Trisha Paytas, Tyler Lawrence Gray and Vinnie Hacker.

Season 3 Credits: Created, written, directed, and executive produced by Sam Levinson. The executive producers are: Sam Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Sara E. White, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Mirit Toovi, Tmira Yardeni, Yoram Mokady and Gary Lennon. EUPHORIA is based on the Israeli HOT series of the same name, created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.

The third season was shot using new KODAK film stock, in both 35mm and 65mm. Creator Sam Levinson and Emmy®-winning cinematographer Marcell Rév worked closely with Kodak to make this new film available in both formats. Season three is also the first fictional television series to make significant use of 65mm, offering a wider image on screen that mirrors the characters’ journey out of high school and into a bigger, wilder world.

The first two seasons earned 25 Emmy nominations, with nine wins. The third season was created in collaboration with A24.

The plot of Euphoria 3

For now, only the logline of the third season has been communicated: “A group of childhood friends confronts the value of faith, the possibility of redemption and the problem of evil.”

When Euphoria 3 comes out

The third season of Euphoria, consisting of eight episodes, will be released from 13 April on Sky and streaming on NOW with new episodes which will be broadcast one per week every Monday on Sky Atlantic.

The trailer for Euphoria 3









Spot





The images of the protagonists of Euphoria 3