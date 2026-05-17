"Eve and Mary. One body, two opposing souls": the first novel by Tommaso Martinelli

Human identity is never a monolithic block, but is made up of contrasts. “Eva and Maria” starts from this assumption, the first novel by Tommaso Martinelli, journalist and television author, who chooses the narrative form to explore the boundaries of the psyche and the contradictions of desire.

The plot: a battle for balance

At the center of the narrative are Eve and Mary. They are not just two protagonists, but two antithetical souls who share the same body. Eva embodies impulse, curiosity that forges ahead and the will to dare without reservations. At the opposite pole is Maria, who seeks a compass to orient herself in the world in the sense of limits and protection.

Their coexistence is a daily negotiation. The text describes how every choice, from the most banal to the most decisive, is the outcome of a silent battle between these two polarities. Through the filter of adolescence, Martinelli talks about the effort and courage needed to grow, especially when what we really are collides with external expectations or with our own need for security. The novel thus becomes a parable about complexity: the two girls represent the truth that no one is ever a single person.

Who is Tommaso Martinelli, from TV to books

With this work, Tommaso Martinelli puts to good use twenty years of experience gained in the heart of journalism. Journalist and former director of the national weekly “In Famiglia”, Martinelli has built his career as a television writer for the main players in the sector: Rai, Mediaset, La7, Warner Bros. Discovery, Sky and Paramount+.

His sensitivity in outlining human profiles also derives from long collaborations with leading figures in entertainment and culture, including Giovanni Allevi, for whom he signed the docufilm “Allevi – Back to Life”, Lorella Cuccarini, Chiara Francini and Cristiano Malgioglio. Already active in the radio sector with Radio Zeta and in sports communication (he took care of the image of the world champion Paolo Rossi), Martinelli now faces the test of narrative with an intense story about duality and the need to accept one’s own gray areas.