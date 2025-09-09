Explosion in a fireworks factory in Naples: smoke column in the Pianura district

An image of the explosion at the fireworks factory in Naples, in the Pianura district. Credit: Marvin, via X.



There was a strong explosion in one fireworks factory In Naples: the accident occurred around 4pm today, Tuesday 9 September, in the neighborhood of Plainsin via Grottole 10. According to the local population, the first roar was followed by 4 other explosions, of which 3 of strong intensityto the point of having been detected by the seismographers of the Ingv. In total, therefore, 5 consecutive explosions would take place in the factory.

The deflagration caused a large fire which quickly involved the vegetation on the Camaldoli side, with a high smoke column clearly visible in the surrounding areas.

Carabinieri, firefighters and ambulances immediately intervened on the site: according to the latest information released, the explosion would have caused at least a victim among the company’s employees, while Two firefighters they would remain wounded.

In an X post, the deputy Francesco Borrelli confirmed that the roar did tremble the buildingswith the citizens who feared they were a new earthquake like the one recorded last week at the Flegrei Campi, of magnitude 4.0.

The causes of the explosion have not yet been clarified and the information available are rather scarce: in the next few days the results of the surveys of theArpa Campaniawhich will take care of monitoring the quality of the air and verify the possible presence of dioxins or other pollutants (such as carbon monoxide and benzene).