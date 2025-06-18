Explosive eruption of the Laki Laki volcano in Indonesia: high column of red reddish smoke 10 km high and canceled flights

Credit: Magma Indonesia



Yesterday, at hours 17:35 (local time, in Italy 11:35), the Indonesian volcano Laki Laki Lakion the island of Flores, gave birth to an imposing eruption followed by one column of smoke and ashes at least 10 km high. It is one of the most active volcanoes in the country and at the moment the national volcanological agency has issued the maximum alertgiven that in case of heavy rains they could also occur Laharthat is, mud flows and volcanic debris. Precisely for this reason the prohibition to carry out any activity within a radius of 7 km from the mountain.

As reported by the CNN, at the moment fortunately There are no victims – Unlike what happened last November, when another eruption caused 9 dead. Even if the damage has not been particularly important, the BBC reports how the authorities have at least 20 flights deleted to and from the islands of Flores And Bali, Important tourist destination located a few km away from the volcano.

One of the aspects that most affected the observers is the color of the column of smokecharacterized by colors ranging from red to yellow, as clearly visible in the X post reported below: it is in all likelihood of the reflection of the sunset, given that – as mentioned above – the rash took place during the last hours of the afternoon (in this period the sunset in Indonesia takes place around 18 rooms).

From a geological point of view the Laki-laki (“man“In Indonesian”) is one stratovulcano Located along the so -called Pacific fire belt, that is, an area around the ocean extremely rich in volcanoes and earthquakes. A peculiarity of this mountain is the fact of having a “twin” at a short distance, the Perempaun, which in Indonesian means “woman“. The term twins It refers to the fact that both share the same magmatic chamber, therefore in reality from a geological point of view they are the same volcano (the Lewotobi) but with two different craters (the laki-laki and the Perempaun) placed less than 2 km away.