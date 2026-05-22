Fabio Caressa: “Benedetta Parodi and I pay for our holidays in half. Money Road? It works because it’s an authentic reality show”

“If you approach love like a job, maybe it’s better”. It’s just one of the love tips from Fabio Caressa who, interviewed by us at Today, spoke about his marriage to Benedetta Parodi, which has now lasted almost 30 years. They are one of the longest-lasting and most loved couples in the world of entertainment and, as Fabio told us, they continue to function thanks to mutual respect, the commitment poured into the couple, the elimination of envy and a daily commitment to growing as individuals and allowing the couple to grow together.

“You shouldn’t put the other down when he or she is more successful than you – these are the words of Fabio -. The success of the other helps the success of the couple and then helps the other to be successful. In love you need a huge commitment. Love is not enough, you need to respect each other, let yourself be free, know how to deal with problems, talk and untie the knots before they become too tight”.

“When Benedetta earned more than me…”

“When Benedetta had great success with her book and they said to me: ‘Well, but now your wife earns more than you’, I replied yes, but you, who earn more than your wife, when you go on holiday, do you pay? We, on the other hand, do everything halfway and therefore have a nicer holiday.”

On the return of Money Road

Fabio Caressa returns to host Money Road, the Sky Original social experiment, produced by Blu Yazmine, broadcast with its second season from Thursday 21 May on Sky and NOW and from 26 May every Tuesday in reruns also free-to-air in prime time on TV8.

“The success of this reality show? It’s a real experiment – specifies Caressa -. People at home wonder what they would have done in the place of the competitors. It calls into question ethical values, even moral ones, it puts us face to face with the choice between ethics and money, between a group and individuals, it’s a synthesis of what we find ourselves facing in the course of life”.

How is the new Money Road: the review