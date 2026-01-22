Faceless: the new Netflix film with Edoardo Leo, what it’s about and when it comes out

Edoardo Leo is an undercover agent in the new thriller film “Senza Face” coming to Netflix. Directed by Fabio Guaglione and produced by Colorado Film, “Senza Face” is ready to glue you to the screen with a story full of mysteries and twists.

But let’s find out what the film is about, who is in the cast and when we will find it on the Netflix catalogue.

Faceless: the plot

Gabriele Costa (Edoardo Leo) was an undercover agent. Today he is a homeless man destroyed by a past he cannot bury, the one that led him to lose everything. He lives invisible, observing from afar his daughter Laura (Anita Leo), a lonely teenager, the only one who still seems to keep him alive. On her birthday, Gabriele breaks his distance to see her from afar. But a few hours later, his ex-wife and Laura’s mother, Diana, is brutally killed. Gabriele is the number one suspect. A desperate escape begins for him, in search of the truth about the present which begins to dangerously intertwine with that of the past. Gabriele has only Laura with him, traumatized but a key witness capable of exonerating him. But the truth, like Gabriele, has no intention of remaining invisible.

Faceless: the cast

The cast of the film is made up of: Edoardo Leo, Anita Leo, Fortunato Cerlino.

Faceless: when it comes out on Netflix

“Senzaface”, with Edoardo Leo, will arrive on Netflix in 2026.