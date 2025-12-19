Fake SMS from CUP are a new phishing attempt: how to recognize the scam and defend yourself

Example of a scam SMS pretending to be from the CUP.



They have been circulating for at least a month fake SMS messages that pass themselves off as official communications from the CUP (the Single Healthcare Booking Centre) and which, in reality, represent a dangerous attempt at phishing-type scams, which exploits a delicate context such as the healthcare one. The mechanism of the scam, in a nutshell, is this: an SMS arrives inviting you to urgently contact alleged “CUP offices” for unspecified personal communications, often using vague but, in the eyes of less astute users, sufficiently credible formulations. The message contains numbers starting with special prefixes, such as 893 or 899. The caller does not actually speak to a CUP operator, but is kept on the line by recorded voices or fake waits which rapidly increase the cost of the call, to the point of completely drying up the telephone credit.

The Regions and Local Health Authorities involved have clarified that these SMS do not come from their systems and that the CUP does not use this channel nor these numbers. Recognizing deception means paying attention to formal details, such as incorrect acronyms or anomalous requests, and remembering a basic rule: official health communications only pass through verifiable institutional channels, not through invitations to call paid numbers. In this study we explain in more detail how to recognize the CUP fake SMS scam and how to defend yourself.

How to recognize the fake CUP SMS scam

Let’s get into the merits of how the scam works. The CUPcorrect acronym for Single Booking Centeris an administrative service made available by healthcare facilities to manage appointments, tests and healthcare services. In the fraudulent messages that have circulated in recent weeks, however, the CUP is passed off as “Single Primary Center”a gross mistake which upon careful reading should already trigger a first alarm bell. Another relevant detail of the SMS in question concerns the text of the message, which focus on urgency and on a somewhat vague content. In the message, in fact, reference is made to «communications concerning you», «important information», «contact urgently». This approach, technically, can be traced back to social engineering, a strategy that consists of manipulating people’s emotional reactions to induce them to take a risky action without thinking.

The risky action we are referring to is theinvitation to call numbers that begin with special prefixeshow 893 And 899. These numbers fall into the category of special tariff services, i.e. lines that have a cost per minute or per call that is much higher than that included in the normal tariff plan. It is therefore not a fraud that steals personal data in the strict sense, but a direct economic scam: the longer you stay online, the higher the charge. Some testimonies tell of recorded voices which, slyly, invite to «wait so as not to lose the acquired priority» or who promise a ride to a doctor, simulating a credible healthcare procedure. In reality, after a few minutes, it is the telephone credit that is reset to zero.

One element that makes these SMS particularly insidious is the coincidence with real situations. Many people who received them were actually waiting for contact to receive reports, post-operative communications, etc. and this has led some of these to lower their attention threshold and believe the message received.

How to protect yourself from the CUP fake SMS scam

What needs to be done for protect yourself from the CUP fake SMS scam? Just follow these very simple tips.