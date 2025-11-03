Fantastic Four: Beginnings on Disney+: when it comes out in streaming

The Marvel family arrives in streaming. Disney+ announces Fantastic Four: Beginningsthe House of Ideas film directed by Matt Shakman. Here is the trailer, the cast and the release date on the platform.

Fantastic Four: Beginnings, the trailer

Fantastic Four: Beginnings, the plot

We are in the alternate dimension Earth-828. Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm, following a delicate space mission, acquire extraordinary powers and become The Fantastic 4: Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch and The Thing. Superheroes, but also family. And the four will find themselves facing one of the most arduous challenges of their lives: defending the Earth from Galactus, a cosmic deity intent on devouring the planet, accompanied by his mysterious herald, the Silver Surfer.

Fantastic Four: Beginnings, the cast

The cast consists of Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Julia Garner, Ralph Ineson, Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, Mark Gatiss and Sarah Niles.

Fantastic Four: Beginnings, when it comes out

The film debuts on Disney+ on November 5, 2025.