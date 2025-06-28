Farewell amateurs: the 5 Star Movement yes "surrender" to professionals

Farewell amateurs: the 5 Star Movement “surrenders” to professionals





There is nothing to be surprised, no leap on the chair. As they say, “it was in things”. The formal vote of the Assembly of members in which the 5 Star Movement formally abolished the bond of the two mandates for the elective offices (moreover, the mayors and the presidents of the Region do not fall within the calculation) was given by everyone for granted, only the official was expected. Which came now because the M5S wants to be able to announce the candidacy of Roberto Fico as soon as possible to the Presidency of Campania at the helm of the center -left coalition, and therefore a statutory variation was needed that would give the green light to the former president of the Chamber.

From Vaffa-Day to the third term

The elimination of the limit of the two mandates is one of the many behind to which the 5Stelle have accustomed us (remember the end of one, the fight against the caste became a memory, the ban on making alliances, the weight that was given and no longer gives itself to direct democracy and online consultations of the members) but it is probably the one that marks the most the “adulthood” age of the movement, a kind way to describe the sidereal distance that now separates the movement of the movement. Origins, the one founded by Beppe Grillo and Gianroberto Casaleggio, to the one led by Giuseppe Conte.

In the past there was talk of removing the limit, the Genoese comedian had rightly pointed out that the stop of the mandates was not an idea like many others, but it was “the” movement, it was the very sense of a message that could like it or not but had represented more than anything else the novelty of a political proposal. For many an illusion, for others a utopia for others still a stimulus, for Grillo and Casaleggio Senior a revolution: fight against the professionalism of politics and space for citizens in the form of a direct democracy that the network seemed to favor. A suggestion, the Zeitgest of the early 2000s, that other parties had also been tempted to follow, so much so that in that period the same Democratic Party had introduced some stakes to the political commitment to its life in its own statute, inserting the limit of three mandates and at the same time providing for numerous exceptions. O Berlusconi, who presented himself as a new man, different from the usual “political politicians”, people, as he said, “who lived only in politics”.

Once upon a time there was one worth one

But if on the one hand the Grillina Revolution has opened the doors of the palace to some new figures, it has also made it clear that politics is a job and does not improvise, and that to do it it is necessary to acquire knowledge and techniques that do not learn in two days. The amateurs in the wretched ended up thinking many, cause more damage than the old tools and in some cases even corrupt. It had come to the paradox that after years and years of uncertainties, gaffes and castroneries, just a grillino had somehow taken the measures with the Parliament, its rules, its mischievous, that is, as soon as it had become able to carry out that profession for which it was paid and had been sent to Rome, here at that moment she had to abandon the scene because “not” not re -enabled “.

Fico’s case was the emblem of all this. A contradiction. A contradiction also for the movement, because the “rotation” continues of managers in the name of one (we remember the parliamentary group leaders, who had to change every three months …) limited the affirmation of reference figures (it was then what Grillo and Casaleggio wanted) who became familiar to the general public, people “recognizable” and precisely for this reason they can take votes (the strangers do not choose them). This is why in particular in the local elections (where there was no Grillo tow, face well known) the pentastellato have always gone badly.

More experienced or less pure

Now the decision of the members marks the change of page. A good? Bad? Are we on the return to the “old politics” made up of professionals who by force of things have lost every ideal afflatus and resolution after resolution have unleashed themselves? Everyone has his own ideas, and it is right that a debate opens, the important thing is that there is discussion from hypocrisy and easy gross and populist schematizations (in the sense of excessive simplifications). And that you have the courage to answer a question: would we be more pleased to make us operate by an expert and prepared surgeon or a recent graduate at the first time with the irons in hand? Then the back march Grillina signs the end of an illusion and after all, give us the measure of the illusion of a missed revolution is another matter. That the voters will do, and in large part they have already done.