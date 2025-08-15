Ferragosto is also celebrated in the rest of the world? The countries where it is considered national festival

The Mid -AugustIn Italy it represents one of the most rooted holidays in our culture: its origins could go back to the era of the Roman Empire, when Ottaviano Augusto he would have established the feast of Feriae Augusti (which means “vacation of Augustus”) to put order between the pre -existing summer popular celebrations, typically associated with agricultural work. With the advent of Christianity, then, on August 15 it was connected toAssumption of Mary.

But, therefore, only in Italy is the mid -August? In reality, no, indeed, it is a rather widespread holiday in different European countries including Spain, France And Greeceeven if outside our country takes on a much more connotation religious: no grilled, hiking in the mountains to escape the heat of the summer or bonfire on the beach, but mostly processions and put to celebrate the intake of the Virgin Mary.

Ferragosto in Spain: the processions for taking Mary

After Italy, Spain is certainly the European country where the celebrations for mid -August are more rooted in national culture: on August 15, in fact, the “Asunción de la Virgen María“, On the occasion of which processions take place in the main roads of the cities and solemn masses dedicated to the Virgin Mary.

In particular, the “Verbena de la Virgen de la Paloma” is held in the capital Madrid, a popular festival that takes place in the Latina district and which includes processions, traditional dances, concerts and shows.

The celebrations in Greece of August 15th: the “Dekapentavgoustos “

In Greece on August 15, known as “Dekapentavgoustos“, Represents one of the most felt religious holidays throughout the year, to the point of having also been renamed”Easter of the summer“. The celebrations include masses, processions and celebrations always dedicated to the Virgin Mary.

In general, it is a holiday also linked to the return to the family and the origins: that’s why those who live in large urban centers often return to the Christmas cities, where it is typical to create religious pilgrimages. The best known is that of the island of Tinosin the archipelago of Cicladiwhere thousands of faithful go to the Sanctuary of the Panagia Evangelistria every year, along the last stretches of road walking or on their knees as a gesture of sacrifice.

The “Assomption” in France for August 15th

In France, mid -August is the day of the “ASSOMPTION“: This festival sinks its origins in the kingdom of Louis XIIIwhich in 1638 dedicated the day of August 15 to the Virgin Mary to celebrate the birth of his heir, which then became Louis XIV, the Sun king.

Also in this case, the holiday mainly has one religious mold And, despite being a national party, the celebrations are mostly held in the rural areas and in the villages of the hinterland, where processions and masses are organized.

On August 15 in the rest of Europe and Latin America

In general, in the rest of Europe, mid -August represents a festive not celebrated by the population. Nevertheless, in some areas they continue to hand out the traditions related to August 15th: