Ferry sinks in Bali in Indonesia due to bad weather: more than 60 people on board, dead and missing

Yesterday at the hours 23:20 (local time in Indonesia), the ferry KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya with on board 53 passengers And 12 crew members And sunk as he traveled the stretch of sea between the city of Banyuwangi (on the island of Java) and the island of Bali. The causes of this tragic accident seems to be attributed to bad weather and, of all the people on board, currently 31 have been saved, While 4 have lost their lives and others 30 are dispersedas reported by the Indonesia Research and Rescue Center. As can also be seen from the X post published by 7News Australiathe rescue intervened promptly with 9 boats but the darkness of the night does nothing but complicate the searches.

The authorities are currently investigate To deepen the causes of the disaster. The ferry operator – as reported also by BBC – he reported engine problems Just before sinking, while the Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya said that the cause is to be linked only to bad weather.

Unfortunately the Nautical accidents They are not new in Indonesia: the country is in fact not only composed of about 17 thousand islands of various sizes but among these the safety standards can change. It is not uncommon for ships they embark more people due and that, consequently, they do not have enough save-life equipment in case of emergency. Among the best known accidents we remember that of 2018, when the sinking of a ferry caused the drowning of more than 150 people on the island of Sumatra.