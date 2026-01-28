Fico and the meeting with Trump: "I am worried about his psychological state". And the Slovak prime minister denies it

Even the agreement between sovereignists can be disturbed by an unforgettable meeting. Robert Fico, the Slovak prime minister, returned “from the confrontation” he had with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on January 17th.

‘Fico alarmed by Trump’s mental health’

What worried him was the psychological state of the president of the United States, who in his eyes appeared “dangerous”. The Slovak prime minister apparently spoke about his feelings with some European leaders in Brussels on January 22, on the sidelines of an emergency EU summit organized to discuss transatlantic relations and Trump’s expansionist aims on Greenland. This is what Politico.eu writes, quoting five anonymous officials who received this news in recent days. But the newspaper specifies that the five officials did not directly witness the conversation between the Slovak prime minister and his European counterparts.

The Slovak is one of the heads of government closest to Trump, and perhaps this fact made his story more interesting. And the respect is mutual. A year ago, Fico was a guest at the Conservative Political Action Conference, praising the head of the White House in front of an audience of American conservatives: “Your president is doing Europe a great service”, in reference to Trump’s commitment to talks to bring about peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Fico denies Politico: “They are just lies”

The statements about Trump attributed to Fico have been denied by the Slovak prime minister, who is already preparing for a battle with Politico. “I must firmly reject the lies from the Politico portal about how I would have assessed my meeting with the President of the United States Donald Trump during an informal summit in Brussels. Nobody heard anything, nobody saw anything, there are no witnesses, but this did not stop the Politico portal from inventing lies”, Fico reacted on Fico then denounced “a persistent attempt to hinder” the mission to the US, drawing a parallel with his visit to Russia, “where some EU member states didn’t even allow me to fly over their territory”.