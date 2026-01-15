Finding Her Edge – Passion on Ice, the new Netflix romantic series: trailer and when it comes out

Between jumps, pirouettes and feelings that slip on the edge of balance, Netflix is ​​preparing to broadcast a new young adult series destined to win over those who love stories of training, sporting passion and romance. “Finding Her Edge – Passion on Ice” brings to the small screen a story dominated by sacrifices, ambitions and divided hearts, set in the fascinating but relentless world of figure skating. A story that looks to the present but with a classic feel, inspired by the great heroines of romantic literature.

Finding Her Edge – Passion on ice: the plot

The protagonists of the story are the Russo sisters, heirs of a glorious but now weak family tradition linked to figure skating. Their surname is synonymous with talent, but also with economic difficulties that put the future of the track on which they grew up at risk. The absolute protagonist is Adriana, the middle sister, seventeen years old and with a crystal-clear talent. As she prepares for the World Championships with her new partner Brayden, the girl must deal with a past she has never really let go of: Freddie, her first love and historic partner on the ice. Exhausting training, very high expectations and unresolved feelings are the order of the day: Adriana finds herself involved in an agreement that is as strategic as it is risky, that is, faking a relationship with Brayden outside the track to attract a sponsor and save the family track. What begins as a sham becomes something increasingly complex, where nothing remains just professional and every choice can change the course of his life.

The series is the adaptation of the novel of the same name by Jennifer Iacopelli and is openly inspired by “Persuasion” by Jane Austen: a reference that emerges in the centrality of repressed feelings, second chances and choices that come in the most delicate moment of growth. The author of the project is Jeff Norton, already appreciated for “Geek Girl”.

Finding Her Edge – Passion on ice: the cast

The series focuses on a young cast but with some already well-known names on the television scene:

Madelyn Keys (Adriana Russo)

Harmon Walsh (Will Russo)

Alexandra Beaton (Elise Russo)

Cale Ambrozic (Brayden Elliot)

Olly Atkins (Freddie O’Connell)

Meredith Forlenza (Camille St. Denis)

Alice Malakhov (Maria Russo)

Niko Ceci (Charlie Monroe)

Millie Davis (Riley Monroe)

Finding Her Edge – Passion on Ice: when it comes out on Netflix

“Finding Her Edge – Passion on Ice” arrives on Netflix on Thursday 22 January 2026. The first season consists of a total of eight episodes.

Finding Her Edge – Passion on ice: the Italian trailer

undefined