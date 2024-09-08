Fiorella Mannoia, one of the few artists who still have the courage to expose themselves





In prime time on Rai 1 and Rai Radio 2, tonight Sunday 8 September “Semplicemente Fiorella” arrives. It is a musical party to celebrate the 70 years of Fiorella Mannoia, in the incredible setting of the Baths of Caracalla in Rome. An extraordinary concert-event in which many colleagues, beloved by the Italian public, will take part. Children of a Sicilian father and a mother from the Marche, Fiorella Mannoia began working in the cinema together with her brothers, often as a stunt double for Monica Vitti. In the 70s, then, she acted in some spaghetti-westerns. In short, her career began with acting.

From acting to music

But then, in 1968, she made her debut at the Castrocaro Festival and from there her career began, with the first contract signed with a record label. The rest of her career is more or less known to everyone. To be clear: almost 50 albums and collections, 14 tours, 6 participations at the Sanremo Festival, concertmaster of the Taranta Festival 2023 and numerous awards.

But also political and social commitment. Fiorella Mannoia has never hesitated to take a stand. With courage and determination, even facing possible consequences, she has always given voice to crucial issues, which artists should never ignore: social, political, related to human rights. A quality that has almost disappeared, a courage that is increasingly rare. Only when global tragedies occur in which it is clear “who is to blame” (such as terrorist attacks) do many rush to show symbols of solidarity. But for the rest, silence prevails. No comment on the war between Russia and Ukraine, nor on the painful situation in Gaza. She, on the other hand, has always chosen to expose herself.

Simply Fiorella, tonight on TV: guests and setlist of the Mannoia concert

Charity, signing Santoro’s appeal

She did it especially with Emergency, so much so that she won the Roman Oscar for solidarity. Several charity concerts (Amiche per l’Abruzzo, Italia Loves Emilia, Una. Nessuna. Centomila). But she also exposed herself politically: in favor of Antonio Ingroia, then of Raggi for the 5 Star Movement (then declaring herself repentant) but above all on the war. In Ukraine, publicly assuming a pacifist position. Mannoia signed – together with other well-known faces including Elio Germano and Jo Squillo – Michele Santoro’s appeal for peace: “They want to impose the idea that there is no other way to end the war other than the military victory of one of the two contenders and that Italy can do nothing but continue to send weapons, limiting itself to invoking a diplomatic solution with undefined contours. We think that Italy must demonstrate its solidarity with the Ukrainian people in every way, abandoning, however, any participation in war operations. We want to go back to being the largest pacifist country in the world, the engine of an action for Peace and not a spare wheel in a war”, an excerpt from the text.

Among the few to expose themselves on the daily tragedy in Gaza

And then on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. First siding with Ghali, then directly attacking Giorgia Meloni: “When you were supposed to vote for the ceasefire, where were you?”. Still every day on social media, where she shows the terrifying images coming from the Gaza Strip. Last March, participating in a demonstration in Rome for the ceasefire in Gaza, she said: “I spoke as a citizen, not as a singer. I wanted to say what I thought because it is important. One day they will ask us ‘where were you’. Here I was, like many other people in the square with us”.

Undersecretary Morelli: “Daspo for artists who do propaganda”. Fiorella Mannoia calls him a clown

All artists (when it’s convenient)

In short, being an aware citizen may already be enough. It is not always easy, since the truth is often found in a gray area and not everyone has the necessary tools to fully understand events and world events. And this is precisely where the artist, the one who creates art, comes in. Art, after all, is intimately linked to emotions, to disturbances, to the very essence of being human. A true artist should have the courage to express his or her vision, using the immense power of art to convey messages of peace, solidarity and a sense of community. This is the task of artists. However, not everyone can call themselves such, even if many proclaim themselves as such. Fiorella Mannoia, on the other hand, undoubtedly is.