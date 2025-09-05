Fire at the Euro Stamp di Pianezza in Turin: the data of the Arpa controls on toxic compounds in the air

View from the top of the fire broke out to the Factory Euro Stamp di Pianezza, Turin. Credit: fire vigils



The Italian company plant Euro Stamp Srl in via Airauda a Flatness (Turin) was hit by a vast fire. A column of black smoke, also visible from the capital of Piedmont 15 km away, got up from the factory specialized in the production of bumpers and grids of plastic For cars around 19.00 on Thursday 4 September. THE Fire seals They intervened promptly on the spot with 10 teams to tame the flames of the fire that after a night of work was turned off this morning, as reported by Arpa Piemonte. While the causes of the stake are under consideration of the firefighters’ investigative nucleus of the firefighters, it is important to clarify the possible environmental consequences. The fire, in fact, involved plastic materials whose combustion could be dangerous for the environment and the health of citizens. For this reason, theHARP (Regional Environmental Protection Agency) intervened promptly for monitor air qualityanalyzing the levels of dust, volatile organic compounds (COV) and other polluting compounds.

In the industrial area affected by the column of smoke, the analyzes on fine dust (PM10) have revealed a Initial peak of about 400 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³), a value eight times higher than the daily limit of health safety, set a 50 µg/m³. Fortunately, the values ​​then went down quickly, returning within the legal threshold and then settles this morning a 20 micrograms per cubic metera safe level.

Also the levels of Cov (volatile organic compounds) are constantly monitored by the ARPA. Cov are atmospheric pollutants with a possible impact on the environment and health. They can remain in the atmosphere for a long time, causing problems for human and animal health: among these there are the benzene (carcinogen), the formaldehyde (toxic) and halogenate compoundswhich can accumulate in living organisms. With reference to the fire, their values, after an initial peak, they have returned within the limits of norm.

The analysis of the agency’s mobile laboratory provided a reassuring picture also for the concentrations of carbon monoxide (Co) e sulfur dioxide (SO2) Registered Under the safety limits.

Carbon monoxide : It is a colorless and odorless gas produced by the incomplete combustion of carbon substances. It can prove to be dangerous for health because, once inhaled, he binds hemoglobin in the blood instead of oxygen, causing damage to the nervous and cardiovascular system. Values ​​have been detected between 0.2 and 0.3 mg/m³ . This data is lower than the limit value for health, set to 10 mg/m³ as a maximum average on 8 hours.

: It is a colorless and odorless gas produced by the incomplete combustion of carbon substances. It can prove to be dangerous for health because, once inhaled, he binds hemoglobin in the blood instead of oxygen, causing damage to the nervous and cardiovascular system. Values ​​have been detected between . This data is lower than the limit value for health, set to as a maximum average on 8 hours. Sulfur dioxide (I know 2 ): It is an irritating gas produced by the combustion of fossil fuels containing sulfur that can irritate eyes and respiratory tract. Measured concentrations, equal to 6-7 ppb (parts per billion) – equivalent to about 18 µg/m³ – are below the daily safety limit of 125 µg/m³.

The control activities by the expert technical staff will continue until the end of the emergency in the neighboring areas.