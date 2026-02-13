Five films (3 with James Van Der Beek) and two TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend (13-15 February)

An extraordinary edition of our weekend streaming recommendations for Prime Video subscribers. In addition to the latest releases and expiring content, today we also include in the list a tribute to the late James Van Der Beek: on Prime there is no Dawson’s Creek, but there are three films with the unfortunate actor, including what will remain his last film, The Bad Boy and Me (the last appearance as a guest star in a TV series is, again on Prime, Overcompensating).

Among the week’s new releases, the long-awaited Anglo-Italian romantic film Love Me Love Me, the first three episodes of Alex Cross 2 and the third to last episode of Beast Games 2. Among the films expiring, we highlight the Twilight saga. The choice is yours and happy viewing.

Alex Cross 2 (US crime TV series) – release date 11 February

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, 3 out on Wednesday 11 February, then one per week until 3/18

Created by executive producer and showrunner Ben Watkins, Alex Cross is a gripping thriller series full of twists set in Washington DC, which follows Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge), a brilliant homicide detective and forensic psychologist, gifted with the particular ability to delve into the minds of murderers to identify and capture them. The first season attracted over 40 million viewers worldwide in its first 20 days, making Alex Cross a major Prime Video hit. The second season takes the series into a bolder and more dangerous phase, when tycoon Lance Durand (Matthew Lillard) asks for FBI protection following a death threat, which would link him to the murder of a billionaire playboy. Detective Alex Cross and FBI Agent Kayla Craig (Alona Tal) lead a new joint mission to protect Durand and find the killer, who leaves behind a series of gruesome clues. Meanwhile, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), Cross’s longtime partner and friend, makes a surprising discovery.

The trailer and previews of Alex Cross 2

The review of the first season of Cross

Love Me Love Me (Italy-USA sentimental film) – from February 13th on Prime Video

After her brother’s death, June moves to Milan to start over. At her new elite international school, she begins dating Will, the model student. But his fragile balance is shaken by an explosive rivalry with James, Will’s best friend: a charismatic and tormented boy who hides a dangerous life of clandestine MMA fighting. Resentment soon turns into an irresistible attraction, forcing June to choose between safety and a love that challenges everything she thought she wanted.

Love Me Love Me is directed by Roger Kumble, written by Veronica Galli and Serena Tateo, co-produced by Lotus Production – a Leone Film Group company – and Amazon MGM Studios, with the support of WEBTOON Productions. The Italian film shot in English is based on the first phenomenon novel of the four-book series “Love Me Love Me” by Stefania S. (over 23 million reads on the Wattpad platform and now published by Sperling & Kupfer). The young adult romance features an international cast led by Mia Jenkins, Pepe Barroso Silva, and Luca Melucci, alongside Andrea Guo, Michelangelo Vizzini, Madior Fall and Vanessa Donghi.

Beast Games 2 episode 8 (US game show) – on Prime Video from February 11th

Number of episodes and release calendar: 10 episodes, 3 from January 7th, the others one per week every Wednesday until the finale on February 25th.

There are only a few left to compete for the final 5, or perhaps 10 million. But before further eliminations we need to see if MrBeast managed to tempt anyone….

The review and trailer of Beast Games 2

Beast Games 3 opens casting to the whole world (including Italy)

The Bad Boy and Me (romance film 2025) – with James Van der Beek

Dallas, a young dancer determined to enter the dance school of her dreams, sees her plans upset by the arrival of Drayton, a charming quarterback who hides a deep pain. Between dreams, loss and new connections, the two must understand whether to grow together or remain on the margins of their lives.

Wandering Demons (horror film 2006) – with James Van der Beek

It’s been ten years since children around the world went into comas. Tonight they will wake up and unleash hell. Guided by a collective conscience, they will begin a generational battle in which time is not on the adults’ side.

Texas Rangers (2002 action film) – with James van der Beek

After the Civil War, Texas is in the hands of bloodthirsty bandits. Unlikely heroes prepare to battle renegade outlaws. Ill-equipped, they find the courage to protect the innocent and set things right in their homeland.

Twilight (2008 fantasy film) – expiration date February 25th

Bella (Kristen Stewart), after her parents’ divorce, follows her father to the town of Forks. Once in the new house she is told about a strange but attractive family: the Cullens. Their son Edward (Robert Pattinson) immediately captures her attention and little by little he will get closer and closer to her, revealing a terrible but fascinating part of himself that has always been hidden.