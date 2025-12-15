Five films and a TV series to watch on Prime Video this week (15-21 December)

The Christmas holidays are fast approaching, and this week if you’re looking for something new to watch on Prime Video, get ready to receive a great gift. Yes, because this is the week of the release of Fallout 2, the second season of the super science fiction series set in the bizarre world of Bethesda video games. And if you are a Fallout fan, you can’t miss the Christmas special with the Ghoul and Wayne Newton, voice of Fallout: New Vegas, who tells Christmas stories in front of a path on which… a human arm is burning.

In addition to Fallout, the film The Bikeriders is arriving these days, while if we look at the section of expiring titles you can find, still with a Christmas theme, Tanned for the Holidays, or the comedy The Outcasts and the drama Shoshana. The choice is yours and happy viewing!

Fallout 2 (Original USA TV series, science fiction genre) – release date 17 December

Number of episodes and release mode: 8 episodes, three released on December 17, then one available each week until the season finale on February 4, 2026.

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout tells the story of those who have everything and those who have nothing in a world where there is almost nothing left. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the peaceful inhabitants of the luxurious fallout shelters are forced to return to the infernal radioactive wasteland that their ancestors had abandoned. To their surprise, they discover that an incredibly complex, insanely bizarre and profoundly violent universe awaits them. The new season will pick up from the epic finale of the first and take audiences on a journey through the Mojave wastelands to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas. The series stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias and Frances Turner.

The trailer and previews of Fallout 2

The Bikeriders (2024 drama) – release date December 19

The Bikeriders captures a moment of American rebellion, when culture and people were changing. After a chance meeting at a bar, strong-willed Kathy is inexorably drawn to Benny, the newest member of a Midwestern motorcycle club, the Vandals, led by the enigmatic Johnny. The club begins to evolve, forcing Benny to choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club.

Fallout: Christmas with the Demon (Christmas special) – release date December 12th

This isn’t your dad’s Christmas special. Join the Ghoul, Wayne Newton, and a burning arm, for the most festive 90 minutes of your life.

Dressed for the Holidays (2006 comedy film) – expiration date December 31st

In his neighborhood Steve Finch (Matthew Broderick) is the King of Christmas, because he owns the house with the most bright decorations. His dominance is about to be threatened by his new evil neighbor, Buddy Hall (Danny DeVito), who has only one desire: to have a house so lit that it can even be seen from space.

Shoshana (2024 drama film) – due date 28 December

Middle East, late 1940s. Against the backdrop of the nascent Israeli state, Thomas Wilkin and Geoffrey Morton, two British police officers stationed in Palestine, are called to investigate Avraham Stern, poet and charismatic leader of the extremist wing of the left in Israel.

The Outcasts – The Outcasts (comedy film 2017) – expiry date 27 December

After being the victim of a humiliating prank by the high school queen, Jodi and her best friend Mindy plot their revenge by uniting all the forces of the school’s nerds to overthrow the excessive power of the most popular students. What you want, however, often leads to unforeseen consequences. A comedy with Victoria Justice, Ashley Rickards, Eden Sher.