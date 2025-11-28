Five films and a TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend (November 28-30)

Last weekend of November, the air of Christmas is starting to feel in the air, and if you’re looking for the latest news to watch on Prime Video these days we’ll tell you, like every Friday. The sixth and final episode of Maxton Hall 2 is out, and you can’t miss it. If you prefer a film, there is the drama Criminal Education – She Rides Shotgun, or the comedy Christmas Without Santa. The holidays also appear among the films that are expiring, and so as always… The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

Criminal Education – She Rides Shotgun (Original USA film, action thriller genre) – comes out November 26th

After spending years in prison, Nate (Taron Egerton) has made dangerous enemies, including the powerful criminal gang he worked for inside the prison. Eager to start over, Nate cuts ties with his old comrades once released from prison, but they react by threatening his family. Soon he is forced to flee with his daughter Polly, a shy eleven-year-old girl who Nate barely knows. As the two try to avoid detection, it becomes clear that their enemies will give up on nothing. Nate will then have to teach Polly how to survive and will witness her transformation from a shy girl to a force to be reckoned with. And, in turn, as the bond with her daughter grows ever closer, she will learn what it means to love someone unconditionally.

Christmas Without Santa (Original Italian film, genre: comedy) – on Prime Video from 28 November

Christmas Without Santa is the new Christmas comedy starring Luisa Ranieri and Alessandro Gassmann. When Santa Claus (Alessandro Gassmann), in the midst of an existential crisis, decides to take a holiday and suddenly disappears, his wife Margaret (Luisa Ranieri) – always ready to support (and tolerate) her husband Nicola – has nothing left to do but roll up their sleeves and save the most special day of the year. It won’t be an easy task, because the enterprising witch Sabrina (Caterina Murino), better known as the Befana, and Santa Lucia (Valentina Romani) are determined to steal the show from Santa Claus by becoming the protagonists of the holidays.

The review of Christmas without Santa

Maxton Hall 2 ep. 6 (teen drama series Germany) – released November 28th

Episode title: Reaching for the stars. Last episode of the second season. Mortimer Beaufort has set in motion his diabolical plan involving Alice Campbell, and Ruby’s future, as well as her love with James, is in serious danger.

The review and trailer of Maxton Hall 2

Scary Christmas (horror film 2019) – expiration date December 1st

During the Christmas holidays, a thirteen-year-old is entrusted to a babysitter who is slightly older than him and with whom the boy is in love. What should have been a quiet evening takes a strange and increasingly disturbing turn.

Casino Jack – The Money Game (comedy film 2011) – expiry date 1 December

With Kevin Spacey, 2011 Golden Globe nominee for Best Actor. Inspired by true events, the film focuses on the figure of Jack Abramoff, a very powerful businessman, involved in a gigantic corruption ring in America that even makes the White House tremble, in a story that actually surpasses even the most fantastic of imaginations.

All my puny sorrows (drama film 2022) – deadline 1 December

The moving story of two sisters: a pianist obsessed with the thought of ending her life and a writer who, struggling against the other’s decision, makes profound discoveries about herself.