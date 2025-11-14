Five films and three TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend (14-16 November)

If you are looking for advice on choosing what to watch on Prime Video during the weekend, know that you will certainly find something for your tastes among the new releases of these days. In fact, the new episode of Maxton Hall 2 has been released, but recently the animated family series BAT-FAM, the action-comedy film Playdate and the thriller series Malice – Keep your enemies close have also entered the catalogue. And if that’s not enough for you, take a look at the section of expiring titles, with a strong horror theme for this occasion. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

Maxton Hall 2 ep. 4 (Original German TV series, genre: young adult drama) – release date 7 November

Number of episodes and release calendar: 6 episodes, the first 3 available from Friday 7 November, and the following ones available one every week until 28 November

James’s speech at Alice Campbell’s gala was decisive, and also enlightening for Ruby, who greatly appreciated James’s openness. But not everyone appreciated the boy’s Beaufort-like sincerity. Will Mortimer defend his son? Obviously not.

The review and trailer of Maxton Hall 2

BAT-FAM (Original USA animated TV series, genre: family) – streaming from November 10th

Number of episodes and release method: 10 binge episodes.

BAT-FAM follows the adventures of Batman, Alfred and young Damian Wayne – who has now taken on the role of “Little Batman” – as they welcome some new residents to Wayne Manor. Also joining the family are Alicia Pennyworth, Alfred’s free-spirited niece; Claire, a recently redeemed supervillain; Ra’s al Ghul, Damian’s beloved “Pap Pap” who is also Batman’s historical enemy; and Man-Bat, who goes to live in the steeple of Wayne Manor. Ah! And let’s not forget Selina, the beloved family cat. This tight-knit family of outcasts will face the fun and frustrations that come with everyday life while protecting the streets of Gotham City.

Playdate (Original USA film, action comedy genre) – release date: November 12th

When Brian (Kevin James), a recently out-of-work accountant, agrees to set up a meeting with Jeff (Alan Ritchson), a charismatic stay-at-home dad, and their children, he expects a quiet afternoon of chatting and playing football. Instead, he finds himself in a frantic fight for survival, pursued by a ruthless band of mercenaries. As Brian trudges through a series of ridiculous obstacles, his total lack of tactical skill stands in stark contrast to Jeff’s strangely prepared demeanor. Director Luke Greenfield (Bastards in Uniforms, The Girl Next Door) hilariously collides the life of a suburban dad with moments of high tension, transforming what should have been a normal afternoon into an absurd, action-packed adventure.

The Playdate review

Malice (Original UK TV series, genre: thriller) – on Prime from 14 November at 9:00

Number of episodes and release method: 6 binge episodes.

Jack Whitehall is the charming Adam Healey, who manages to infiltrate the brash and rich Tanner family with the role of babysitter, with the aim of destroying it. Set in London and Greece, this psychological thriller filled with dark family secrets, manipulation and betrayal revolves around one question: why does Adam despise Jamie Tanner so much? David Duchovny is Jamie Tanner, Carice van Houten plays Nat Tanner, Jamie’s wife, while Harry Gilby (Tolkien), Teddie Allen (Swallows and Amazons) and Phoenix Laroche (Trying) play their three children.

The review and trailer of Malice – Keep your enemies close

Love in one shot (romantic film 2022) – expiry date November 23rd

Adrian, a young photographer specializing in photographing Hollywood celebrities, receives the challenging assignment of photographing Parker Bennett, one of the most elusive actors. Luck, however, is on his side, by chance they both stay in the same bed and breakfast in North Carolina. As they spend time together, Adrian will find himself making a difficult decision.

Zombies: Revenge of the Lambs (horror film 2006) – expiration date November 24th

Karen, recently widowed, and her two daughters, Sarah and Emma, ​​move to a small town in the mountains of Pennsylvania. What Karen doesn’t know is that the house is not far from an old abandoned mine where, in 1913, a terrible accident trapped dozens of children alive underground. Now they’re coming back and they want revenge.

Deep Red (horror film 1975) – expiration date November 24th

Marc, a young pianist, witnesses the murder of a parapsychologist but is unable to see the murderer’s face. While he investigates aided by a beautiful journalist, the people he comes into contact with begin to be murdered one after the other. The truth is beyond suspicion.

Trauma (horror film 1993) – expiry date November 24th

Minneapolis is terrorized by a psychopath who roams the city beheading his victims. Among these there are also the parents of sixteen-year-old Aura Petrescu. The girl takes refuge with David, the young man who saved her, and together they try to discover the mysterious killer who continues to kill. They will discover a shocking truth.