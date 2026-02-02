Five films, four TV series and a documentary to watch on Prime Video this week (2-8 February)

In this week at the beginning of February, several interesting news arrive on Prime Video. Starting with the final episode of Fallout 2 and the new episode of Beast Games 2. And then comes the first Valentine’s Day film, Relationship Goals; a British thriller series starring Ella Purnell, Sweetpea; and the documentary on King Charles of England. But, as usual, don’t forget the section of expiring titles: we have selected some films for you and also a recent anthology TV series, Soulmates. Happy viewing and have a good week!

Fallout 2 ep. 8th season finale – streaming from February 4th at 9am

The last episode of the second season of Fallout will tell of the increasingly critical situation in Vault 32 and 33, of Lucy and Hank, of the Ghoul Cooper and his past, of Norm and his exploration together with the unaware managers of Vault Tech and finally of Max, on the run with the cold fusion core.

The review and trailer of Fallout 2

Beast Games 2 episode 7 (US game show) – on Prime Video from February 4th

Number of episodes and release calendar: 10 episodes, 3 from January 7th, the others one per week every Wednesday until the finale on February 25th.

We’re moving towards the end of this season. The two winners of the strength and intelligence competitions sent three competitors away, and now there are only ten left.

The review and trailer of Beast Games 2

Beast Games 3 opens casting to the whole world (including Italy)

Relationship Goals (US sentimental comedy film) – release date 4 February 2026

When brilliant television producer Leah Caldwell (Kelly Rowland) is about to make history as the first woman to host New York’s most-watched morning show, her ex Jarrett Roy (Clifford “Method Man” Smith) steps in to compete for the same position. He claims to be a new man, transformed by the sage advice of a New York Times bestselling book, “Relationship Goals.” After even his small circle of friends immerse themselves in reading this life-changing book, everyone begins to rediscover what love means to them. However, Leah, focused on her career, is not yet ready to believe in the possibility of falling in love, even if the undeniable chemistry with her ex risks rekindling the old flame.

The trailer and previews of Relationship Goals

Sweetpea (Exclusive UK 2024 dark comedy TV series) – on Prime Video on 6 February

Number of episodes and release method: 6 binge episodes

In a twisted and devious tale of teenage angst, Ella Purnell (“Yellowjackets,” “Fallout”) plays Rhiannon: a quiet, shy girl who embarks on a dark, comedic and twisting journey of self-discovery, with deadly consequences. Rhiannon Lewis doesn’t make much of an impression: people pass her by without even giving her a glance; she’s constantly passed over for a promotion at work, the boy she likes doesn’t want a relationship with her, and her father is very, very ill. So far, it’s all crap. But then his life takes a different turn. Rhiannon is pushed over the edge and loses control. Suddenly the shy girl disappears and in her place appears a young woman capable of anything… Rhiannon’s life transforms when she comes into possession of an intoxicating new power, but will she be able to keep her deadly secret?

The trailer and things to know about Sweetpea

Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision (UK documentary) – out 6 February at 9am

The documentary tells the story of His Majesty King Charles’ lifelong commitment to promoting the Harmony philosophy and environmentalism, urging viewers to protect our planet and create a more sustainable future for future generations. Oscar winner Kate Winslet narrates this journey through the important work of the King’s Foundation.

The Hurt Locker (USA 2009 drama film) – due date February 9th

A bomb squad specialized in finding and neutralizing mines in Iraq is preparing to enter one of the many cities tormented by war. As the men struggle to control their new leader, chaos erupts in the city they find themselves in.

Heaven and Earth (USA action film 1994) – expiry date 7 February

One woman’s journey from war-torn Vietnam to America.

And Then There Was One (US drama film 1994) – expiration date February 5

After years of trying, Roxy (Amy Madigan) and Vinnie (Dennis Boutsikaris) conceive a child. But they learn that the child has AIDS and, shortly afterwards, they too are diagnosed.

Soulmates (science fiction TV series, 1 season) – expiry date 8 February

The soulmate test impacts the lives of six characters: Nikki doubts her marriage, David has an extramarital affair, Libby loves both her soulmate and her husband, Mateo has a crazy fling, Kurt’s soulmate is dead, Caitlin wonders if her match is right for her.

The review of Soulmates vs The almost perfect couple

Empire Records (USA 1995 drama film) – expiration date February 7

The employees of a music store join forces to organize a party in order to raise enough money to buy the business.