Five films, two TV series and a film saga to watch on Prime Video this weekend (November 21-23)

If you don’t know what to watch on Prime Video this weekend, know that there are not only interesting news, but also expiring titles that always (or almost always) deserve a review. Among the new releases we highlight the animated series for adults The Mighty Nein and the new episode of the Anglo-German teen drama Maxton Hall 2, while for cinephiles we highlight After the Hunt, by Luca Guadagnino, and then Città d’Asfalto and The Bricklayer. And so let’s go to the expiring titles, including in addition to the comedy film, only for Abatantuono fans, Suddenly I’m Getting Married at Christmas, we recommend Out of Time and, above all, we point out that all James Bond films will soon be suspended again. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

The Mighty Nein (Original USA animated series for adults, fantasy genre) – released November 19th at 9:00 am

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, the first 3 available from Wednesday 19 November, the following ones available one per week.

The Mighty Nein, sequel to The Legend of Vox Machina set twenty years later, it is the story of a group of fugitives and outcasts, bound by secrets and scars. When a powerful arcane relic known as “The Lighthouse” falls into dangerous hands, they must learn to work together to save the kingdom and prevent reality itself from falling apart.

Maxton Hall 2 ep. 5 (teen drama series Germany) – released November 21st

Episode title: Deceptive Lightness. The love between James and Ruby seems to have blossomed again, but the difficulties are certainly not over. Because Mortimer Beaufort will do anything to keep his promise to his son to make Ruby’s life hell. And not just Ruby’s.

The review and trailer of Maxton Hall 2

Asphalt City (US drama film) – release date 17 November

Ollie Cross is a young paramedic who, while preparing for the entrance exam to medical school, travels with Gene Rutovsky in an ambulance through the streets of New York. Rutovsky, hardened in a thousand battles, is one of the oldest paramedics in the city, he will be his companion and mentor, from him he will learn everything necessary to treat patients and survive their daily chaos.

The Bricklayer (US action film) – release date 18 November

Someone is blackmailing the CIA, assassinating foreign journalists and making it appear that the agency is responsible for the crimes. As the world begins to unite against the United States, the CIA must call in its most brilliant and rebellious agent, now retired, forcing him to face his past while trying to foil an international conspiracy.

After The Hunt: Dopo La Caccia (Italy/USA drama film) – release date 20 November

In this gripping psychological drama from visionary director Luca Guadagnino, a college professor (Julia Roberts) finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when an elite student (Ayo Edebiri) makes an accusation against her colleague (Andrew Garfield) and a dark secret from her past threatens to come out. Written by Nora Garrett.

The trailer for After the Hunt

After the Hunt review

Suddenly at Christmas I’m getting married (Italy comedy film) – expiry date 28 November

There are a few days left until Christmas and, like every year, Lorenzo’s family converges on his hotel for the Christmas holidays. Lorenzo warned them that they couldn’t miss it for anything in the world, since he has an important announcement to make: he’s getting married! The news leaves everyone speechless but the most shocked is Alberta, who really doesn’t want to accept the news.

Why (not) see Suddenly I’m Getting Married at Christmas

No Time To Die (2021 spy film) – expiration date December 1st

Rescuing a kidnapped scientist turns out to be more complicated than expected, and Bond (Daniel Craig) must face a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Out Of Time (2003 thriller film) – expiration date December 1st

In this breathtaking thriller, Denzel Washington is the police chief of a small town who finds himself in the eye of the storm while investigating the murder of a woman he was secretly dating… because all the clues point to him!