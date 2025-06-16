Five movies and a TV series to watch on Prime Videos this week

If you have already seen small fish 2 and Deep Cover and you want to know what is again this week on Prime Videos, you are in the right place: like every Monday, here are our streaming suggestions. Among the novelties of these days we therefore point out the promising TV series The summer of the lost secrets, if you prefer a film out there are the thriller the body and the crime the last revenge. Do not forget to take a look at the expiring films, including we have selected three titles: the choice and good week!

The summer of lost secrets (US TV series, Young adult drama genre) – release date 18 June

The summer of the lost secrets follows the events of Cadence Sinclair Eastman and its restricted circle of friends, nicknamed “the liars”, during their summer adventures on the private island of grandfather, in New England. Sinclair are the equivalent of the American aristocracy, known for their beautiful appearance, the wealth handed down for generations and the enviable bond that unites them, but, after a mysterious accident that changes forever the life of Cadence, all, including its beloved “liars”, seem to have something to hide.

The trailer and the things to know on We Were Liars – The summer of the lost secrets

The body (film 2024) – release date 16 June

A young and ambitious professor of medicine married a wealthy, but high price: his wife controls every aspect of her life. Together with her young lover, architects a plan to get rid of her. When the wife dies of a heart attack, everything seems to go in the right direction, until her body mysteriously disappears from the morgue.

The last revenge (Film 2024) – release date 20 June

In a remote Irish village, Finbar Murphy (Liam Neeson), a retired murderer who fights for his redemption, finds himself involved in a dangerous game with a trio of vendial terrorists. In the land of saints and sinners there are sins that cannot be buried.

Tokyo Godfathers (Film Anime 2005) – Expiry date 19 June

An extraordinary story of adventure, love and redemption, the work of the acclaimed director Satoshi Kon.

TANGERINES – Mandarini (Film 2016) – Expiry date of 24 June

At the height of the 1991 conflict between Georgia and the separatist republic of Abcasia, a small enclave of allocations is almost deserted, except for Ivo and Margus, who have chosen to remain, despite the nearby clashes. One day, the war arrives on their door of the house, leaving two wounded militiamen, belonging to opposite factions.

Death between the ice (Film 2007) – expiry date 25 June

On the coldest side of Mont Blanc, a local detective is called to investigate the discovery of a corpse. It will soon find himself involved in a mystery seasoned with murders, secrets and robberies.