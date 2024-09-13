Five Movies and Four TV Series to Watch on Prime Video This Weekend

This is the classic weekend to hope for bad weather, for Prime Video subscribers: there are in fact many titles to watch. Of course there is the fifth episode of Rings of Power 2, but then among the new releases, watch out, or rather watch out also for the romantic comedy Puppy Love, for the new Spanish series En Fin, for the last episode of The Grand Tour and for the action film Hounds of War.

Even among the titles that are expiring, you are spoiled for choice: first of all, we point out the cult series The Shield, while among the films we have selected for you The Hole, Made and For Colored Girls. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

Puppy Love – A Family of Puppies (Original film) – release date September 11

After a disastrous first date, carefree Nicole and anxious Max vow to delete each other’s phone numbers. But their dogs have fallen in love, and now puppies are on the way! Despite their differences, Nicole and Max are forced to become co-parents, but they might find love of their own. Starring Lucy Hale and Grant Gustin.

Puppy Love Review – A Family of Puppies

Rings of Power 2 (Original TV Series, Episode 5) – Release Date September 12

Ep. 5 – Halls of Stone: When Durin suspects the Dwarf Rings, Celebrimbor must reevaluate his priorities. Amid the unstable currents of Nûmenor, Elendil searches for hope.

En Fin (Original TV Series) – Release Date September 13th

Release Schedule: 6 Episodes All Together

On the day the Apocalypse was expected, Tomás wakes up with a hangover in the middle of an orgy in a furniture store. Months earlier, he had left his wife Julia and daughter Noa after hearing the news of the imminent end of the world, with no regrets. But when the wandering planet, which was about to crash into our world, passes in front of the Earth and life goes on, Tomás realizes his big mistake. Now he will try to regain his life from before, along with the forgiveness of his family, trying to rebuild a world that has not ended, but will never be the same again. Meanwhile, Julia, who has always taken things slowly, sees this as a second chance and finds the courage to do all the things she did not dare to do before. Noa, for her part, wonders why adults persist in destroying the world on their own, without the need for a giant planet to crash into the Earth.

The Grand Tour: One for the Road (Original Series Finale) – Release Date September 13

In their latest adventure, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May ignore Mr Wilman’s instructions and head to Zimbabwe with three cars they’ve always wanted to own – a Lancia Monte Carlo, a 3-litre Ford Capri and a Triumph Stag – for an extraordinary journey through beautiful and sometimes challenging landscapes, leading to a thrilling finale on a strangely familiar island.

Hounds of War (Film Exclusive) – Release Date September 15

After a mission goes wrong, only one of a group of mercenaries remains alive to avenge his brothers.

The Shield (TV Series, Seasons 1-7) – Due Date September 15

An acclaimed and popular series that breaks the conventions of the detective genre, set in the harsh and morally ambiguous world of a Los Angeles police precinct where the lines between good and evil are crossed every day. Michael Chiklis won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Detective Vic Mackey, head of the strike team.

The Hole (2003 film) – expiration date September 15

A gripping, enigmatic thriller set in an exclusive English college, where four students, two boys and two girls, mysteriously disappear. Liz (Thora Birch) is the only girl found alive, but she is so traumatized that she can no longer distinguish reality from fantasy. The only thing she remembers is the terrible darkness of the “hole” in which she was trapped.

Made (2001 film) – expiration date September 16

Aspiring boxer Bobby and his friend Ricky head to New York City as emissaries for Los Angeles mob boss Max. Things aren’t going so well for Bobby in his job, his boxing dreams, or his relationship with his girlfriend, and he hopes to fix everything by helping Max. But trouble arises when the two meet Ruiz and the New York gangsters.

For Colored Girls (2010 film) – due date September 15

