Five movies and three TV series to watch on first videos this week

Whether you are already on vacation or not, as every Monday here we are to help first video subscribers with our guide to the vision between the latest releases and the expiring content. Let’s start with the news to report the release of the Film Thriller Shadow Force, and if you like the high voltage also of Survive, in addition to the third episode of the final season of the Summer in your eyes. But also pay attention to the expiring titles, there are always pearls that deserve a rewatch. We anticipate a title: Lost. The others can be found on the list below. Good week and good visions!

Shadow Force – Last mission (Exclusive Film, Gender: Thriller) – release date 24 July

Kerry Washington (Kyrah) and Omar Sy (Isaac) are the protagonists of Shadow Force – last mission. Shadow Force – Last mission. Both are a former members of an internationally -known international elite unit known as “Shadow Force” and have broken the rules falling in love and deciding to leave the team to start a new life together. But the “they lived happy and happy” is certainly not around the corner: how could it be, when eleven of the most lethal killers in the world hunt you to collect a size of twenty -five million dollars?

So Kyrah and Issac make a difficult decision to save their family: separate, at least temporarily. Issac hides with Ky, their newborn, while Kyrah faces those who want to die one by one. But how much will it pass before the mother and father are forced to fight side by side again to protect the people who love the most in the world?

The trailer and things to know about Shadow Force

Summer in your eyes 3 ep. 3 (Original TV series, genre: Young Adult Drama) – Exit date 23 July

Belly forgiven Jere, but will their love story hold the weight of the past? And Conrad, for its part, will be able to hold up for a long time, keeping in the feelings for Belly. Meanwhile, we will see how the relationship between Taylor and Steven also continues.

The Summer review in your eyes 3

Survive (Film 2025) – release date 7 July

A catastrophe shakes the planet: the magnetic poles of the earth have reversed and in this devastated world a family must fight for survival. When the poles are reversed again, it will perhaps be too late.

Lost (TV series 2005, 6 seasons) – expiry date 4 August

The survivors of a plane crash must learn to live on an apparently deserted island, while they hope to be rescued.

Money Monster – The other side of money (film 2016) – expiry date 4 August

Lee Gates is a scrambled television seller, whose program, Money Monster, and his own life are taken hostage by a terrible armed man. The kidnapper accuses him of having brought him to bankruptcy with his investment advice and while the world follows the story live, Gates must do everything to stay alive.

Doctor Who (TV series 2006, seasons 1-10) – expiration date 1 August

Many adventures in time and space with the ninth doctor and his partner Rose.

Prey (Film 2022) – Expiry date 2 August

Set in the world of the Comanche nation at the beginning of the 1700s, Prey is the story not told of a young woman, a very skilled warrior, who desperately wants to protect her people from an imminent danger. He follows and in the end he faces his prey, which proves to be a highly advanced predator alien with a technically advanced arsenal

Love does not go on vacation (Film 2007) – Date of expiration 2 August

We present Iris (Kate Winslet) and Amanda (Cameron Diaz), two women who could not be more different – one lives in a welcoming English cottage, the other in a sumptuous villa in Hollywood – however they have a common point, bad luck with men.