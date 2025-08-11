Fixed: all about Netflix’s new animated movie for adults

Netflix gives an animated pearl for adults with “Fixed – one last adventure”, a comedy prohibited to minors directed by the five -time winner of the EMBY Genndy Tartakovsky. The film tells Bull’s crazy night, a street dog with a large flair for trouble, dubbed in original by Adam Devine. When he discovers that the next day he will be castrated, he decides to live a last, unforgettable adventure. Produced by Sony Pictures and made with the classic 2D style of Tartakovsky, the feature film brings to the small unbridled humor screen, a india vault rhythm and an animation full of energy.

Fixed: the plot

Bull is a shrewd and charismatic dog, always ready to have fun and with a certain passion for the females of the area. When he discovers that the following morning he will be sterilized, he panicked and gathers his inseparable gang of four -legged friends for a last night of excesses and freedom: to declare his love for the refined dog Honey, scroll through the neighborhood, face old rivals and slip into any possible trouble. Cortile thefts, territory battles and romantic situations at the limit of the disaster: Bull will find himself reflecting on what he really calls his identity and if the courage comes from the heart rather than from anatomy. At his side there are the gruff but wise Rocco and a group of friends ready to follow him everywhere, even in the most absurd follies.

Curiosity and cast

“Fixed – one last adventure” is a project that requested an out of the ordinary tenacity: the idea dates back to the distant 2009, but between waste, postponements and cancellations seemed destined to remain in a drawer. Only Netflix’s intervention made it possible to complete it. Genndy Tartakovsky wanted to keep his vision intact, focusing on an entirely hand -drawn animation in 2D, full of caricatures and exaggerated movements that remind the great physical comedies of the past, while giving voice to the characters – in original – a respectable cast: Adam Devine, Idris Elba and Kathryn Hahn guide a group of comic interpreters capable of enhancing each gag. Before arriving on Netflix, the film has already made itself talked about in the festivals: she made its debut at the prestigious Annecy International Animation Festival and closed the Fantasia Festival.

Born in Russia but always operational in the United States, Genndy Tartakovsky has grown to Warner, where he created “Dexter’s laboratory” and “Samurai Jack” for Cartoon Network, in addition to the remarkable “Primal” for Adult Swim; He also produced “The Superchches”. He then created “Star Wars: Clone Wars” and gave life, holding various roles of screenwriter, director and executive producer, at the Sony successful franchise, “Hotel Transylvania”.

Fixed: When it comes out on Netflix

The animated film “Fixed – one last adventure” arrives on Netflix – all over the world – Wednesday 13 August 2025.

Fixed: the Italian trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tqxn9swfbl4undefined