Flood in Texas, how did the Llano river go up to 7.5 m in half an hour? The explanation of the flood

In the last few hours, some videos showing the web are viral on the web very rapid growth of the level of the Llano river, in Texasfollowing the torrential rains of July 4th. Within half an hour, in fact, the water level has risen to 7 and a half meters And for this reason the international media speak of Flash FloodMeaning what flash flooding. This, as it is easy to imagine, caused many damage to the country: in fact, at the moment they estimate well 82 deadnumerous missing, as well as a huge amount of damage. One of the most popular videos on the Net shows (in timelaps) the rapid increase in the flood in the Llano river which caused the flood.

From a geographical point of view, the Llano river is located in Kingsland, in the central Texas, about 110 km of Austin and 160 km from the county of Kerr. It is an area that, due to its characteristics, has been known for some of his predisposing to Full in lightning.

The first factor that competes is the presence of dry soil: Texas in fact is an area where it rains on average little and, consequently, many areas are characterized by soils dry And compact. This is a problem because the water, in these cases, cannot easily penetrate the subsoil but rather tends to rush on the surface. This is well explained by the following video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cygmraadspe

To this we must add the fact that in Texas he has not simply rained but in various areas In less than two hours The same amount of water has come down that normally falls in four months: according to the sector portal Accuweatherlet’s talk about values ​​that oscillate Between 100 and 150 mm of rainwith peaks of 250 mm! For this reason, in a few hours they have been thinned out well 5 distinct alerts by the National Weather Service. Among all, one of the most important is that of Guadalupe riverwhere an increase in the level of Almost 9 meters. Below is a video of the flood:

The severity of the situation was also confirmed by the meteorologist of Accuweather Jon Porter:

The Guadalupe river has gone in less than an hour from a typical lazy river, a little slower, to a wall of water with a height of 9 meters of water in rapid movement and there is nothing worse than the water in rapid movement, which destroys everything it finds on its way.

The third and last factor that contributed to the formation of these very rapid floods is that linked to the morphology of the territory: It is a hilly area which, of course, tends to convey rainwater to the downstream rivers, accelerating an already inexorable process by nature.