For the first time, 4 flag bearers for Italy will parade at the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics: who are they

For the first time in the history of the Olympic Games, well four athletes they will fly the flag of a single country during the opening ceremony. On February 6, 2026, Federica Brignone (alpine skiing), Arianna Fontana (short track), Federico Pellegrino (cross-country skiing) e Amos Mosaner (curling) will parade in a unique event that will take place between the San Siro Stadium in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. As announced by the President of CONI, Luciano BuonfiglioPellegrino and Fontana will parade in the Lombardy capital, while Mosaner and Brignone in the mountains of the province of Belluno.

Here are the Italian flag bearers at the Winter Olympics

Federica Brignone – Alpine Skiing

The “La Salle Tiger”, a Milanese skier born in 1990 but an Aosta Valley by adoption, arrives in Milan Cortina – her fifth Olympics after Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014, PyeongChang 2018 and Beijing 2022 – with many unknowns. After dominating by winning the World Cup and world medals, she was forced to stop due to a serious injury to tibia and fibula.

She is a “daughter of art” (her mother is the former skier Ninna Quario) and is part of the Gruppo Sportivo dei Carabinieri. She made history as the first Italian ever to win the Crystal Ball general (the trophy that rewards the strongest skier in the world over the entire season).

Federica boasts a silver in Giant Slalom and a bronze in Combined in Beijing 2022, in addition to bronze in Giant at PyeongChang 2018.

Arianna Fontana – Short Track

Already the standard-bearer at PyeongChang 2018, the Valtellina from Sondrio is themost medaled Italian athlete in history of the Winter Olympic Games. He conquered well 11 Olympic medals: 2 gold, 4 silver and 5 bronze. In Turin 2006, at just 15 years and 10 months, she became the youngest Italian Olympic medallist.

The one in 2026 will be his sixth Olympics consecutive (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026).

Federico Pellegrino – Cross-country skiing

A symbol of Italian cross-country skiing, Pellegrino brings with him the pride of Gold Flames (State Police) and the Aosta Valley. In fact, he will be the first Fiamme Oro athlete and the first Aosta Valley native to be the flag bearer in a Winter Olympic ceremony.

Pellegrino, to his fourth participation Olympic (2014, 2018, 2022, 2026), won two Olympic silver medals in the sprint race (PyeongChang 2018 and Beijing 2022) and two Crystal Balls of specialties (sprint World Cup).

Amos Mosaner – Curling

The native of Trento made history at Beijing 2022 by winning a historic one gold in mixed doubles of curling paired with Stefania Constantini. The two also boast a world title won in 2025 in Canada.

For him, the first athlete from Trentino and the first curling athlete to become the Italian flag bearer will be there third Olympicsafter the experiences of 2018 and 2022.