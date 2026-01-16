Four films and three TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend (16-18 January)

If you need help deciding what to watch on Prime Video this weekend, you’re in the right place, because every Friday you’ll find here our streaming recommendations selected from the latest releases and expiring titles. Let’s start with the news by pointing out the new episodes of Fallout 2, Beast Games 2 and The Night Manager 2. If in addition to the series you want to watch a film, we recommend the action movie Fast Charlie with Pierce Brosnan. Other films to see in the expiring titles section: we have chosen the horror Bodies Bodies Bodies, the romantic Someone like you and the science fiction cult The Arrival. The choice is yours, happy viewing and have a good weekend!

Fallout 2 ep. 5 (Original USA TV series, science fiction genre) – release date 14 January

Number of episodes and release mode: 8 episodes, one available each week until the season finale on February 4, 2026.

Episode Title: The Wrangler – Don’t Tell Me. Lucy and the Ghoul have to deal with the Deathclaw who has settled in New Vegas. Max, meanwhile, must once again protect the artifact after the uproar caused by killing Xander of the Commonwealth.

Beast Games 2 episode 4 (US game show) – on Prime Video from January 14th

Number of episodes and release calendar: 10 episodes, 3 from January 7th, the others one per week every Wednesday until the finale on February 25th.

The first three episodes saw the number of contestants drastically reduced from 200 to 25, and the ten contestants who returned from the first season were also decimated. There are currently 13 “strong”, 9 “intelligent” and 3 “expert” in the race.

The Night Manager 2 ep. 4 (UK thriller TV series) – release date 18 January

Number of episodes and release calendar: 6 episodes, 3 available on January 11th, the other three released weekly every Wednesday until the finale on February 1st.

Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) thought he had buried his past. Now, as Alex Goodwin, a low-ranking MI6 agent in charge of a silent surveillance unit in London, his life is pleasantly quiet. Then, one night, a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary sparks a call to action and leads Pine to a violent encounter with a new intruder: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva).

On this dangerous new journey, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps him infiltrate Teddy’s Colombian arms operation. Once in Colombia, Pine finds himself embroiled in a deadly plot involving weapons and the training of a guerrilla army. As alliances fracture, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilize a nation. And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he wants to earn and how far he’s willing to go before it’s too late.

Fast Charlie (USA action film 2024) – release date 14 January

Charlie Swift (Pierce Brosnan) is an efficient and discreet hitman who has been working for 20 years under the orders of Stan (James Caan), head of the Orlando mafia. After a long time, they are like father and son. All goes well until Charlie discovers that one of his former associates betrayed Stan before changing criminal organizations.

Bodies Bodies Bodies (USA horror film 2022) – expiration date January 24

When a group of wealthy twenty-somethings throw a party during a hurricane at a remote family estate, a parlor game goes awry in this fresh-faced film about backstabbing, false friends, and a party gone very, very wrong.

Someone like you (romantic film USA 2025) – expiry date 25 January

Based on the best-selling novel by best-selling author Karen Kingsbury, “Someone Like You” is a achingly beautiful story of love and redemption. After losing his best friend London Queen, young architect Dawson Gage receives some shocking news. Grief-stricken, Dawson is driven to search for London’s secret twin sister, separated at birth.

The Arrival (USA science fiction film 1996) – expiry date January 25th

Radio astronomer Zane Zaminsky believes he has detected a cosmic noise that proves the existence of extraterrestrial intelligence. His desperate search for an answer leads him to discover that aliens are already on Earth and are preparing to conquer it.