Four films and three TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend (9-11 January)

The holidays are now behind us, but like every weekend here we are with our streaming recommendations aimed at Prime Video subscribers and chosen from the latest news and expiring content. Among the new releases there are three series: the new episode of Fallout 2, the three first episodes of Beast Games 2 and the long-awaited return of The Night Manager 2. For cinephiles, the Spanish drama Blow in the Storm is coming out, but as always take a look at the titles close to expiry that we have chosen for you. Good choices and have a good weekend!

Fallout 2 ep. 4 (Original USA TV series, science fiction genre) – release date 7 January

Number of episodes and release mode: 8 episodes, one available each week until the season finale on February 4, 2026.

Episode title: The Demon in the Snow – From the rock to the spear and so on… Max may have started a war, to defend his friend Thaddeus and the ghoul kids who work for him. Meanwhile. Cooper saved Lucy from crucifixion in the camps of conflicting Roman legions.

Beast Games 2 (US game show) – on Prime Video from January 7th

Number of episodes and release calendar: 10 episodes, 3 from January 7th, the others one per week every Wednesday until the finale on February 25th.

After a record-breaking first season, Beast Games is back! Bigger, more ambitious and more challenging than ever. MrBeast has brought together 100 of the strongest competitors on the planet and 100 of the brightest minds in the world. The players of “Strength vs. Intelligence” will compete for a staggering prize pool of 5,000,000 dollars and, as they face each other in an extreme battle between brains and biceps, alliances will form and relationships based on trust will break down. Each challenge will push the strength, intelligence and strategies of each of them to the limit. What wouldn’t you be willing to do for $5,000,000?

The Night Manager 2 (UK thriller TV series) – streaming from 11 January

Number of episodes and release calendar: 6 episodes, 3 available on January 11th, the other three released weekly every Wednesday until the finale on February 1st.

Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) thought he had buried his past. Now, as Alex Goodwin, a low-ranking MI6 agent in charge of a silent surveillance unit in London, his life is pleasantly quiet. Then, one night, a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary sparks a call to action and leads Pine to a violent encounter with a new intruder: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva).

On this dangerous new journey, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps him infiltrate Teddy’s Colombian arms operation. Once in Colombia, Pine finds himself embroiled in a deadly plot involving weapons and the training of a guerrilla army. As alliances fracture, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilize a nation. And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he wants to earn and how far he’s willing to go before it’s too late.

White Raid – Heist in the Blizzard (action film Spain 2026) – release date 5 January

Epiphany Eve. An unprecedented snowstorm devastates Spain. In the chaos of a collapsed highway, a group of robbers take the opportunity to attack an armored van.

Honor Your Father and Mother (USA 2008 drama) – due date January 12

Hank and Andy are two brothers with financial problems. One of the two proposes to help him organize a robbery in a jewelry store, without specifying that he intends to do it in his parents’ store.

Wicked (horror comedy film USA 2019) – expiry date 14 January

Mickey and Jules are lovers on the run, heading south for a new start in Florida. When their car breaks down after a gas station robbery, they break into a nearby house in search of a new ride. But what they find is instead a dark secret, and the sweet couple who own the house will do everything they can to prevent it from being disclosed.

The Girl on the Train (dramatic film USA 2016) – expiry date 15 January

Devastated by her recent divorce and unable to accept the end of her marriage and her ex-husband’s betrayal, Rachel begins to observe, transforming it into a real obsession, the seemingly perfect couple who live in a house that she sees every day from the train that takes her to work.