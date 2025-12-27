Four films and three TV series to watch this Christmas weekend

Dear viewers, Christmas has arrived and the world of entertainment is ready to give the public many new stories to be passionate about.

So make yourselves comfortable because on TV and in theaters there are lots of new things to discover. Now the choice is up to you.

To find out more, this is “Vision – What to see on the weekend”, uisjournal.com’s weekly newsletter dedicated to the titles not to be missed at weekends. The choice is yours and enjoy.

At the cinema

Good Camino Checco leads a life of luxury and disengagement, until his underage daughter Cristal disappears. Called back to Rome by his ex-wife Linda, he is forced for the first time to confront his role as a father. Buen Camino is a story that combines irony and tenderness, once again proposing that mix of comedy and reflection that distinguishes Zalone’s style. RATING 7 The trailer The review

Spring Tecla Insolia is Cecilia, a young orphan who grew up at the Ospedale della Pietà, she is a talented violinist and, like the other girls in the institute, she is a musician forced to perform behind a grate and effectively a prisoner of the institute. Much will change with the arrival of Antonio Vivaldi. RATING 6.5 The trailer The review

My family in Taipei One of the most interesting films of this late 2025 has been in cinemas since December 22nd, which talks about the dysfunctions of a family in search of (perhaps impossible) serenity. “My Family in Taipei,” tells the story of Shu-fen who runs a noodle stall while dealing with debts left by her ex-husband and the difficulties of raising two daughters. RATING 7 The trailer The review

Streaming

Stranger Things 5 ​​- Volume 2 Available on Netflix The wait is over: the episodes of the second chapter of the final season of Stranger Things are finally visible. Brothers Matt and Ross Duffer have ensured that the circles of each character will be closed and for this Kali will return, also known by the name of Otto, Eleven’s “sister”. But it won’t be the only twist… RATING 9 The trailer The review

Amadeus Available on Sky and NOW Amadeus is 25 years old and arrives in eighteenth-century Vienna eager to assert his artistic freedom. In this journey of discovery his life is intertwined with that of two decisive presences: Constanze Weber, future wife with unwavering loyalty, and Antonio Salieri, esteemed court composer, who will slowly harbor an ever-increasing envy of him. RATING 6.5 The trailer The review

Goodbye June Available on Netflix Helen Mirren, Timothy Spall and Toni Collette star in Goodbye June, a film born from a very painful personal experience. The story is inspired by the loss of his grandmother experienced by Joe Anders, son of Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet, who at 19 transformed that loss into a film project then directed by Winslet herself for Netflix. RATING 5 The trailer The review

The Lowdown Available on Disney+ Ethan Hawke plays journalist Lee Raybon whose obsession with the truth often gets him into trouble. Always eager to expose corruption, Lee stumbles upon a case bigger than he ever thought. RATING 7.5 The trailer The review

The classics to rediscover

Notting Hill Airing Friday 26 December at 9.34pm on Retequattro Will is the shy owner of a small bookshop in Notting Hill, London, whose quiet life is suddenly turned upside down by meeting Anna Scott, a famous Hollywood actress. Between misunderstandings, unexpected emotions and an unexpected kiss, Anna drags him into her chaotic and sparkling world, but there will be no shortage of misunderstandings and pain. RATING 8.4 The trailer

Murder on the Orient Express On air Saturday 27 December at 9.34pm on Retequattro A renowned Belgian investigator is dealing with a complicated murder case that occurred aboard the famous Orient Express train. As he interrogates the various passengers, he discovers that each of them hides a secret and that the truth is more complex than it seems.o. RATING 7.1 The trailer