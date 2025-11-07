Four films and two TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend (7-9 November)

This weekend at the beginning of November, if you are planning an evening on the sofa watching films and TV series on Prime Video, there really is something for all tastes. For those looking for a series, among the news of these days there are the finale of the reality game show The Traitors Italia and the highly anticipated second complete season of the teen drama Maxton Hall 2. For those who prefer a film, upcoming are the sentimental Finding Joy by Tyler Perry and the thriller Mothers’ Instinct, while among the expiring content we recommend the science fiction of Equals and the action of the Italian Adagio. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

Finding Joy by Tyler Perry (Original USA film, romantic drama genre) – release date: November 5

Finding Joy by Tyler Perry stars Shannon Thornton as Joy, a New York fashion designer whose talent is continually questioned by her boss. In addition to her career, Joy is also unlucky in love. Encouraged by her faithful friends Ashley (Brittany S. Hall) and Littia (Inayah), Joy decides to follow the man she loves, Colton (Aaron O’Connell), to Colorado, trusting in the magic of the Christmas holidays. Instead, a shocking revelation and a snowstorm prevent her from reaching her destination. At her worst, Joy meets Ridge (Tosin Morohunfola), a chance encounter that will forever change her beliefs about life and love.

The Traitors Italia final episodes (Original Italia reality show) – episodes 5 and 6 released on November 6th

A psychological reality show full of suspense that will keep the audience glued to the screen thanks to a gripping intrigue of betrayals and deceptions. A group of famous people wander around a spectacular mansion challenging each other in a psychological game that requires constant teamwork to complete missions and accumulate a cash prize pool. But among the competitors there are traitors who will try to deceive and manipulate the rest of the group to grab the final prize for themselves alone, while the others, the loyal ones, unaware of who the traitors are, work as a team with the aim of eliminating them from the game. The Traitors Italia, the Italian version of the BAFTA and Emmy award-winning format, is produced by Fremantle Italia for Amazon MGM Studios, in collaboration with the Trentino Film Commission.

Maxton Hall – The world between us season 2 (Original German TV series, genre: young adult drama) – new season release date: 7 November

Number of episodes and release calendar: 6 episodes, the first 3 available from Friday 7 November, and the following ones available one every week until 28 November

Those who fly high can also fall very low… After the night spent with James in Oxford and her greatest aspiration finally within reach, for Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten) everything seems to be going perfectly. But an unexpected event changes everything in James’s (Damian Hardung) family and it will be the latter who brings her back to harsh reality. Ruby is shocked. She has never had such strong feelings for someone, nor has she ever been hurt so deeply. She would like her old life back, the one where no one at Maxton Hall knew her and she wasn’t part of the elite world of her classmates. But, at the same time, she can’t forget James, especially because he is doing everything he can to win her back.

The review and trailer of Maxton Hall 2

Mothers’ Instinct (thriller film 2024) – release date November 5

Set in the early 1960s, best friends and neighbors Alice and Celine both live idyllic lives with manicured lawns, successful husbands and similarly aged children. This perfect harmony is suddenly shattered after an accident: Celine’s son tragically dies while Alice was watching the boys.

Equals (USA 2016 science fiction film) – expiry date 15 November

In a world devoid of greed, poverty, violence and sentiment, a new disease threatens to awaken dormant emotions, instilling love, sensitivity and fear in those affected. In this context, young Nia and Silas will experience first-hand the dilemmas generated by a forbidden relationship.

Adagio (action film Italy 2023) – expiry date 15 November

Manuel, sixteen years old, tries to enjoy life as best he can while taking care of his elderly father. Victim of blackmail, he goes to a party to take some photos of a mysterious individual but, feeling tricked, decides to escape. He thus finds himself chased by blackmailers who turn out to be extremely dangerous and determined to eliminate what they believe to be a dangerous witness.