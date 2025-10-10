Four films, two TV series and a documentary to watch on Prime Video this weekend (10-12 October)

If you are looking for advice on deciding what to watch on Prime Video this weekend, know that under no circumstances can you miss Roast in Peace: and the rest disappears, as one of the celebrities “roasted” by the comedians chosen by Michela Giraud would say. Only when you have seen the 6 episodes of RIP can you dedicate yourself to other new releases from the Prime catalogue, from the new episode of Gen V 2 to the films When Evil Lurks and Tagliando d’amore, or to the documentary John Candy: I ​​like me. Finally, as always, take a look at the expiring content that we have selected for you. The choice is yours (obligatory) and have a good weekend!

Roast in Peace (comedy show Italy) – release date: 9 October

Number of episodes and release mode: 6 binge episodes

Roast in Peace is the new highly anticipated comedy show with the most ruthless and funniest funeral ever seen before. Four “deceased” celebrities and six comedians ready to commemorate them in their own way. The objective is one: to identify the baddest comedian, the one who doesn’t stop even in the face of death. Stefano Rapone, Edoardo Ferrario, Beatrice Arnera, Eleazaro Rossi, Corrado Nuzzo and Maria Di Biase are ready to “honor” the memory of Selvaggia Lucarelli, Roberto Saviano, Elettra Lamborghini and Francesco Totti. A ruthless funeral led by an exceptional officiant: Michela Giraud. Roast in Peace is produced by Stand By Me in collaboration with Prime Video.

When evil lurks (horror film 2024) – release date 6 October

The inhabitants of a small rural town discover that a demon is about to be born among them. They desperately try to escape before evil arises, but it may be too late.

Coupon of Love (US romantic film) – released on October 8th

Charlie, the proud owner of an all-female machine shop, must rethink her future when a competing machine shop moves across the street from hers. Seeking comfort, she turns to an anonymous online confidant, not knowing it’s Beau, the rival threatening her business. When sparks fly both online and offline, the truth threatens to ruin everything.

Gen V season 2 ep. 6 (US TV series, genre: comedy, drama, action) – released on October 8th

Episode title: Cooking lessons. Fear of the impending culture war and apocalypse? Tackle it in style and comfort! Sustainable Septic Systems AND Feng Shui! Explosion-proof and approved by billionaires! The world may be on fire, but you’ll be 10 meters underground with a glass of ’82 Bordeaux! Act now, before it’s too late!

John Candy: I ​​like me (US biographical documentary) – on Prime Video from 10 October 2025

From director Colin Hanks and producer Ryan Reynolds comes John Candy: I ​​Like Me, a documentary about the life, career and death of one of the most beloved actors of all time. His story is told by those who knew him best, through previously unseen archive footage, images and interviews. After premiering on opening night of the 50th Toronto International Film Festival, John Candy: I ​​Like Me will debut on Prime Video worldwide on October 10, 2025.

The Wedding Planner – Prima o poi mi Sposo (sentimental film 2001) – expiry date 15 October

Mary Fiore (Jennifer Lopez) is a wedding planner, but she never has time for love. While planning a wedding for an Internet mogul, she meets a wonderful man with whom she spends a pleasant evening. But she soon discovers that it is her future groom. With Matthew McConaughey

Vampire Academy (2014 fantasy film) – expiration date October 15th

A teen fantasy based on Richelle Mead’s bestselling novels. Rose Hathaway, half-vampire, half-human, is a guardian in training at St. Vladimir’s Academy. She protects her best friend Lissa, Princess Moroi, from dark threats and the Strigoi, immortal and lethal vampires. In the vampire academy nothing is as it seems.