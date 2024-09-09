Four Movies and Three TV Series to Watch on Prime Video This Week

A week full of events, the one that begins today on Prime Video. For our streaming recommendations we start as always with the latest news, pointing out the films Puppy Love and Hounds of War, the Spanish series En Fin and the grand finale of the show The Grand Tour.

Let’s move on to expiring content by pointing out two films – Women Talking and A voce alta – and the miniseries Ascension. The choice is yours and have a good week!

Puppy Love (Original film) – release date September 11

After a disastrous first date, rebellious Nicole (Lucy Hale) and socially anxious Max (Grant Gustin) vow to delete each other’s numbers—until they discover their dogs have fallen in love—and puppies are on the way! Nicole and Max, ironically incompatible, are forced to become responsible co-parents—but they might just find love themselves.

En Fin (Original TV Series) – Release Date September 13th

Release Schedule: 6 Episodes All Together

On the day the Apocalypse was expected, Tomás wakes up with a hangover in the middle of an orgy in a furniture store. Months earlier, he had left his wife Julia and daughter Noa after hearing the news of the imminent end of the world, with no regrets. But when the wandering planet, which was about to crash into our world, passes in front of the Earth and life goes on, Tomás realizes his big mistake. Now he will try to regain his life from before, along with the forgiveness of his family, trying to rebuild a world that has not ended, but will never be the same again. Meanwhile, Julia, who has always taken things slowly, sees this as a second chance and finds the courage to do all the things she did not dare to do before. Noa, for her part, wonders why adults persist in destroying the world on their own, without the need for a giant planet to crash into the Earth.

The Grand Tour: One for the Road (Original Series Finale) – Release Date September 13

In their latest adventure, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May ignore Mr Wilman’s instructions and head to Zimbabwe with three cars they’ve always wanted to own – a Lancia Monte Carlo, a 3-litre Ford Capri and a Triumph Stag – for an extraordinary journey through beautiful and sometimes challenging landscapes, leading to a thrilling finale on a strangely familiar island.

Hounds of War (Film Exclusive) – Release Date September 15

After a mission goes wrong, only one of a group of mercenaries remains alive to avenge his brothers.

Women Talking (2023 film) – due date September 12

Women Talking follows a group of women from an isolated religious community as they try to figure out how to build a better world for themselves and their children. Stay and fight, or run. They won’t stand by and watch.

The Reader (2009 film) – due date September 13

A man reunites with an older woman with whom he had a brief romance when he was fifteen, only to discover, to his horror, that she is a defendant in a Nazi war crimes case.

Ascension (TV Series, 1 Season) – Due Date September 14

Aboard the starship USS Ascension, on a century-long space mission, the murder of a young woman sparks panic among the crew.