Four movies and two TV series to watch on first videos this week

If you are looking for the news coming out this week in mid -July on first videos, know that the catalog in this sense offers “only” the start of the summer in your eyes 3, third and last season of the acclaimed teen drama with Lola Tung; For the rest, in the next few days the season 13 of One Piece comes out, and little else.

On the other hand, it is time to sling up on the section of the titles expiring, because there are films to see here. Let’s start slowly with the sexy romantic comedy all except you, but keep yourself strong because in the next few days the trilogy of The Lord of the Rings will disappear from the catalog: what better occasion to concern it? To you the choice is good week!

Summer in your eyes 3 (Original TV series, Gender: Young Adult Drama) – Exit date 16th July

Number of episodes and calendar Exit: 11 episodes, the first 2 available from 16 July and the following available one per week, until 17 September

Summer in your eyes is a multignerational drama that is based on the love triangle between a girl and two brothers, on the constantly evolving relationship between mothers and their children and on the lasting power of strong female friendships. It is a history of training that talks about the first love, the first broken hearts and the magic of a perfect summer. Based on the trilogy of best-seller books signed by Jenny Han, the Prime Video Drama series has become a cultural phenomenon and has captured fans of fans from all over the world. The first season debuted in the summer of 2022 and became the number one series of first videos in the first weekend. The second season debuted in the summer of 2023 and, just three days after the launch, more than doubled the number of spectators of the first season.

The trailer and advances of The Summer I Turned Pretty 3

One Piece Season 13: Impel Down (2009 soul TV series) – Exit date 20 July

Thanks to Hancock’s help, Rubber manages to infiltrate the impel down jail prison, but the road to Ace cell is long. During the journey, straw hat also meets many of his old knowledge.

All except you (Film 2024) – Date of expiration 25 July

In the sharp comedy “Anyone but you”, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) seem to be the perfect couple. After a first surprising appointment, however, something makes their ardent attraction as cold as ice, until the two find themselves unexpectedly together with a wedding in Australia. So they do what two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.

The Lord of the Rings – The Compagnia dell’Anello (Film 2002) – Date of expiration July 26th

“A ring to tame them, a ring to find them, a ring to ghermi them and in the dark chains them” this is the power of the sovereign ring, now in the hands of the young Hobbit Frodo.

The Lord of the Rings – The Two Towers (Film 2003) – Date of expiration July 26th

While Frodo and Sam approach Mordor with the help of Goldlum, the divided brotherhood takes a position against Saruman, the new ally of Sauron, and its hordes of Isengard.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (Film 2004) – Date of expiration July 26th

The Hobbit Frodo, accompanied only by his Lealo Sam friend and by the horrible Goldlum, ventures himself into the dark heart of Mordor in the impossible company to destroy the ring of power.