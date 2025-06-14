Four tips for motorists who go to diesel





Once so much the average citizen, especially if it is in possession of a euro 5 diesel car and lives in a region of northern Italy (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna) would do well to follow the political debate in particular among the majority forces. In fact, it is there, in the political site, that the fate of their cars will be decided and therefore (also) of a part of their wallet. In fact, the effects of the law decree that prohibits the circulation of diesel vehicles Euro 5, i.e. prior to 2015, in certain periods and in certain time slots (the winter months, the most complicated for air quality) in the municipalities above 30 thousand inhabitants have entered into force. The ban should start from next October, only in the regions described above (also for cars registered elsewhere).

The decree, approved by Parliament in 2023 on the initiative of the current majority, was substantially an obligatory step because it received a series of EU directives to safeguard the environment and public health. The regions concerned (those with greater critical issues) were then forced to adapt with some directives.

Over one million outlawed diesel cars

However, since we are in Italy, here is the invented law (perhaps) the deception. Which in this case is called politics. Given the high number of vehicles involved (there is talk of 1.5 million), however, non-seeing vehicles (many Euro 5 diesels are only ten to dodici, and in some cases they have a commercial value yet not completely negligible) the parties, all, die from the desire to find a solution that avoids a colossal puging of citizens in the year preceding the elections.

The Municipalities and Regions that will prohibit the cars Euro 5

Folding that could turn to 360 degrees, with effects on unpredictable consent. The center -right – which is in the government and has endorsed the decree – and the center -left – always pro -European and pro -political green – could both be found in spite of them behind the defendants’ counter. Here is the reason for whose Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini promised immediate intervention to remedy “the EU Green follies” (perhaps forgetting that the decree had been approved in September 2023 also with the vote of his party). The owner of the environment Pichetto Fratin (Forza Italia) also intervened, remembering that the competence is regional, but it was probably a way to take time.

Referral to 2026, from Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto yes to the Salvini amendment

Also because the same regions have made it clear that they will like to intervene by the government to settle the matter and try to identify a solution that either delays the entry into force of the provision or began a negotiation with Brussels to mitigate its effects (Lombardy has approved a motion to ask the government to do it to make the blockage loose). The measure that puts a stop to the stop could be the infrastructure decree currently under discussion in the Chamber on collateral topics.

In the amendment to the decree, the League aims to postpone the entry into force of the decree until 31 October 2026, however leaving the possibility to the regions concerned to anticipate or further delay the stop “except for the adoption of compensatory measures for environmental protection, such as the energy efficiency of the buildings or the increase in public green” explains the League.

The stop on weekdays from 8:30 to 18:30

It will now be to understand what the attitude of political forces will be. To scroll the social networks and comments that run on the net emerges a strong criticism of users towards a law that does not take into account the fact that many families could be forced to change cars from one day to the next, without having enough money. And since these are mostly medium-low classes, with the least availability of immediate spending, it is to be assumed that even the left may not be sideways, unless you want to leave Salvini the flag of those who defend the weakest classes. One year after the elections (the ban expires in April 2026, it is voted in 2027) could be very “dangerous”.

At this point, what must be the attitude of the citizen, what are the advice to give? Nobody has the crystal sphere, but probably those in possession of one euro 5 diesel would do well to wait for the results of the debate (at the most within a month something will be known), and not to panic perhaps running by the dealer to order the last electric car exit on the market. There are too many interests at stake because some solution is not identified, and nobody wants to lose his face and stay with the match in his hand. Having said that, it is clear that the rule will cause some jolt, and the consumer would be wrong not to take it into account.

For example, if you have to buy a used car, it makes little sense to aim for a euro 5 diesel, which in any case over time will lose more and more value and as far as the government can delay the decree sooner or later the European Mannaia will arrive. So you need to put on a different wavelength that is either electric or at least petrol. Salvini or not Salvini.