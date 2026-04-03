Fourteen films and two TV series to watch on Prime Video over the Easter weekend (3-6 April)

The Easter weekend has arrived, with its rituals, its gatherings, meetings and parties “with whoever you want”, as the proverb says. But if between a barbecue and a dove you are looking for advice on what to watch on Prime Video these days, here are our streaming suggestions.

Let’s start with the series to officially inform you of the release on Prime of the sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale (the sequel of which is coming out on Disney+), and then don’t forget the new episode of Invincible 4.

But if you’re looking for a film, you’re spoiled for choice, because among the new releases in the catalog we highlight Crime 101 – The Crime Road, the Italian comedy Express a Wish and the rom-com The Bad Boy and me 2. But this time more than ever you can’t help but take a look at the expiring content, because in the next few days several unmissable films, more or less recent, will be canceled from Prime. So good choice, good vision and good weekend!

Crime 101 – Crime Street (USA Exclusive thriller film) – released April 1st

Against the backdrop of a scorching sun-bleached Los Angeles, Crime 101 – The street of crime tells the story of a skilled jewel thief (Chris Hemsworth) who causes panic among law enforcement with a series of robberies along Highway 101. When the opportunity presents itself to pull off the biggest heist of his life, his path crosses that of a disillusioned insurance agent (Halle Berry), who has arrived at a personal crossroads. Convinced he has identified a recurring pattern in the robberies, a relentless detective (Mark Ruffalo) is hunting him, raising the stakes even further. As the day of the robbery approaches, the boundary between hunter and prey begins to become increasingly blurred, and all three find themselves faced with decisive choices for their lives – and the awareness that there is no turning back now.

The trailer, the cast and things to know about Crime 101

The Crime 101 review

Make a Wish (comedy film Italy 2025) – release date 27 March

A hilarious Italian remake of the French film Maison De Retraite. To avoid prison, a young man, Simone, is forced to work in a retirement home with a group of eccentric elderly people. Together they plan their escape in this story of friendship and redemption.

The Bad Boy and Me 2 (ROM film com USA Exclusive) – release date April 3

Love, ambition and a series of challenges test Dallas and Drayton in their first year of college, as they both pursue their dreams of dance and football on different campuses.

The Handmaid’s Tale – The Handmaid’s Tale 6 (US drama TV series 2025) – released April 1st

In the final season, June’s unwavering spirit brings her back into the fight to defeat Gilead. Luke and Moira join the resistance, Serena tries to reform Gilead, and Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with their actions.

Invincible 4 episode 5 (action animated TV series) – release date 1 April

Episode title: Leave Us Alone. Mark embarks on a dangerous new mission, throwing Debbie into chaos and plunging Eve into uncertainty.

Mercy – Accused (thriller film 2026 Exclusive) – release date 22 March

In the not too distant future, a detective accused of killing his wife has 90 minutes to prove his innocence before the judge: an advanced artificial intelligence of which he himself had promoted.

The review of Mercy – Accused

The Reserve Cops (USA 2010 comedy film) – expiry date 5 April

Misfit NYPD detectives Gamble and Hoitz (Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg) are forced to spend their lives behind a desk. They hate each other and the monotony of their dull work, forced to live in the shadow of two tough and important agents (Samuel L. Jackson and Dwayne Johnson). But when they go down, Gamble and Hoitz have the opportunity to redeem themselves.

Terminator Salvation (USA 2009 science fiction film) – expiry date 5 April

Set in 2018, John Connor is the predestined who will have to lead the human resistance against Skynet and its Terminators. But the future that Connor believes in is shaken by the presence of Marcus Wright, a stranger who, lastly, remembers having been on death row. Connor must figure out if Marcus is from the past or the future.

The Remains of the Day (UK drama film 1994) – expiry date 5 April

Nominated for 8 Oscars, Anthony Hopkins is the English butler Stevens, who dedicated 30 years of his life to Lord Darlington, in post-war England.

Jfk – A Case Still Open (USA drama film 1994) – expiry date 9 April

A prosecutor gets involved investigating JFK’s assassination.

Fight Club (USA 1999 drama film) – expiration date April 9th

An insomniac office worker and a careless soap maker form an underground fighting club that grows into something much bigger.

Widows: Criminal Legacy (USA 2018 drama film) – due date April 9

When the four husbands are killed in an attempt to carry out a coup, their respective widows decide to continue their men’s activities.

Sommersby (USA historical film 1993) – expiry date 9 April

A man, presumed dead, returns home from the war.

The Interns (USA 2015 comedy film) – deadline April 9th

Two salespeople whose careers have been scuttled by the digital age find a way into a coveted Google internship and must contend with a group of young, tech-savvy geniuses for a chance in the workforce.

Memoirs of an Invisible Man (USA 1992 comedy film) – expiry date 9 April

A government experiment gone wrong makes an innocent man invisible.

Want to Start Again (USA 1993 drama film) – expiry date 9 April

The story of the relationship between a rebellious 1950s teenager and his abusive stepfather, inspired by the memoirs of writer and literature professor Tobias Wolff.