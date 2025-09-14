Freedom of expression does not mean inciting hatred and violence

Culture

Freedom of expression does not mean inciting hatred and violence

Freedom of expression does not mean inciting hatred and violence

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Freedom of expression does not mean inciting hatred and violence
The New York Steinway Tower is the thinnest skyscraper in the world
Art is good for health and reduces levels of stress and anxiety: the confirmation of WHO