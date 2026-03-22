Friends of Maria De Filippi, top and flop first episode of the Evening. The report cards





The first episode of Evening Amici will be broadcast on Saturday 21 March on Canale 5, the talent show that Maria De Filippi hosts on Canale 5 (here is the summary of the first appointment) and now in its 25th edition. The students perform to win the challenges and not end up in the run-off (three tonight, with three eliminations). Challenge after challenge, victory after victory until the final (in mid-May) when the winner will be decided.

But let’s get back to the present. Meanwhile, a general opinion on the first date. The episode was smooth and did not disappoint expectations. Professors’ squabbles are always (too) present. They’re boring. More space should be left for performances, but this is a recurring problem of the program. The little scene (between the second and third heat) with Alessandro Cattelan as the protagonist was very nice. It is a sort of quiz game in which judges and professors are involved. The game effectively replaces the challenge between professors and is a successful experiment. As for those who passed and failed: who convinced and who didn’t?

The tops

Gard sings “The calm sea of ​​the evening”. The situation was among the most tense: the direct elimination ballot (against Valentina and Opi). Gard brings out his voice and convinces myself but above all the judges, who in fact save him immediately. Thus he immediately confirms himself as one of the undisputed talents of this edition.

Lorenzo sings “Incoscienti Giovani”. It wasn’t very simple. However, the song is recent (Achille Lauro brought it to the Sanremo Festival last year) and therefore it is easy to have the original in your ears. Lorenzo was able to propose it again, making it his own, without emulating Lauro. All with impeccable intonation. The result is a performance that is nothing short of commendable. He says he was “devoured by anxiety” but, as Cuccarini underlines, this feeling does not reach the public. Perhaps more than anxiety it was emotion, which he managed to convey in just a few minutes. Bravo.

Angie sings “Never Enough.” It really seems like a song tailor-made for her. Angie convinces, she is in tune, has a beautiful range and also technique, which she puts to the service of a piece in which interpretation played an important role. And she played it very well. He also convinces shortly afterwards when he sings the unreleased song dedicated to his grandmother who is no longer with us: “It was a one-way ticket, with no return”, he sings. Elena D’Amario is moved. It couldn’t be otherwise.

Angie and Michele (photo from Instagram)

The flops

OPI – He starts singing and it goes out of tune. But the rest isn’t much better either. The emotion is great, he had already said it at the beginning of the episode. This probably played a role but, in general, the feeling is that Opi was not ready for the Evening. And the fact that he is among the first in the ballot confirms this thesis. Against him Gard and Valentina, decidedly more ready.

Flop for Oops also in the other performance during the ballot; that is when he sings the Nuclear Tactical Penguins song “Steal the Night”. The level is objectively low. It’s sad to say this because throughout the entire journey he showed commitment and tried in every way to learn and improve. Some results were seen, but really too little to be able to tackle the second phase – that of the Evening, the most important – of the program.

Finally an unscheduled flop. For Annalisa with “Summer Song”. The musical guest – one of the most beautiful voices on the current Italian music scene – has recently released this new single which doesn’t really add anything new to what has been done in recent times.

OPI (photo from Instagram)

Amici 25, summary of the first episode of the Evening. Pettinelli-D’Alessio clash: “I make the records”, who was eliminated