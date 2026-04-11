Friends of Maria De Filippi, top and flop fourth episode of the Evening. The report cards





Between Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th April, the fourth episode of Evening Amici was broadcast on Canale 5. This is the program hosted by Maria De Filippi and with Gigi D’Alessio, Amadeus, Elena D’Amario and Cristiano Malgioglio as judges. This week too the students worked hard to prepare the performances. How did they go? Some well, some very well and some less so. Here are the passes and fails of the episode (and here is the summary).

The tops

Emiliano dances Way down we go. Celentano comments with “Well, whatever. He did some very difficult laps, well done Emiliano”. How can you disagree? Emiliano confirms himself as an absolute guarantee. Even though it moves along its usual tracks, it still seems to be something new. His impeccable technique makes everything wonderful. Fluid, natural, it seems “rubber”. It’s impossible not to be pleasantly impressed.

Alessio dances I love it. Emanuel Lo (his teacher) underlines that, in a large dance troupe, Alessio stood out. And it’s absolutely true. Finally this time the hip-hop dancer performed a different performance than usual, giving a new and interesting performance.

Lorenzo sings ‘Tell me it’. This is Lorenzo’s new unreleased song. We usually appreciated it in ballads, that is, in the most romantic and emotional pieces. This time, however, he surprises with a more rhythmic and very pleasant song. Lorenzo has the ability to be able to interpret essentially everything, his talent is so great. The piece is striking for its unexpected groove and Lorenzo was able to enhance it very well.

Angie sings Take My Breath Away. The song is one of those historical ones where it is easy to make mistakes. Instead Angie – who is showing herself to be in good shape during the Evening – interpreted the song very well. Measured, respectful, centered. Angie chose not to overload the tones, still giving a personal and very in tune interpretation. Good.

Angie – fourth episode of Maria De Filippi’s Amici evening

The flops

Caterina sings Whenever Wherever. First round, after the dance challenge (between Nicola and Alessio), we move on to singing. Gard (with his unreleased song entitled ‘Dimmi che mi hai’) compete against Caterina who instead plays Shakira and her ‘Whenever Wherever’. The result is not the best: Caterina seems to imitate (poorly) the South American pop star. The performance struggles to find its own identity. A faded copy that just doesn’t convince.

Alessio dances 90 minutes (of Salmo). This time the dancer is not convincing. Always the same grimaces, the same moves. Nothing new. The performance feels like déjà-vu. Too often Alessio seems to take refuge in his comfort zone. During the Evening phase it is also an understandable attitude, evidently aimed at playing the winning cards (or believed to be winning cards) to overcome the challenges. But if this results in continuous self-quotation then it’s not good.

Amici 25, eliminated and summary of the fourth episode of the Evening