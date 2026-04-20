Friends of Maria De Filippi, top and flop of the fifth episode of the Evening. The report cards





Amici di Maria De Filippi is at the halfway point. The Evening phase is in full swing and we are getting ever closer to the final part, with the students challenging each other and trying to get to the final. As we have seen, compared to the afternoon class, the evening class has different dynamics and also a different weight on the students. Those who were more attentive noticed that some of them coped better psychologically. Others, however, less so. But let’s get to the episode broadcast on Saturday 18th April: who are the promoted ones and who are the failed ones?

Top

Emiliano dances to the notes of Anima Fragile. Maria De Filippi is moved watching him dance. Also judge Elena D’Amario. If you already have goosebumps from home, you can only imagine what can happen live. “These are the things that authors do, right? I must say that you were a true professional not to stop. In the rehearsals there was any stuffed animal, however, this one came from his house”, says the presenter showing the piggy bank that Emiliano built with his father when he was a child and specifically positioned by the authors in the scenography. A beautiful performance, of high level and impact on both a technical and emotional level.

Elena sings Amore Desperato. Elena’s retro timbre proves impeccable for this song. Once again, the interpreter stands out as one of the brightest talents of the year. Especially during the Evening phase, a context in which he is managing to express his maximum potential. Malgioglio – who is certainly not the latest arrival – has rightly sung his praises.

Kiara dances to the tune of Only Girl by Rihanna. A wonderful painting (compliments to the artistic director and choreographers) with 6 red boxes like a cage. Inside each of them a dancer dances. In the one in the center below, there is Kiara. The dancer expresses her essence, revealing a more sensual and mysterious facet. At the same time, it releases incredible energy. A perfect combination of interpretative intensity and technical rigor. Good!

Friends, eliminated and summary of the fifth episode of the Evening

Riccardo and Gard

Flop

Gard and Riccardo sing When love ends. The song was delicate, it must be said. However, from the beginning it was clear that Gard was not focused on the song. In fact, a few seconds and it stopped. Amadeus cheered him up, telling him that it can happen. Real.

In fact, the ‘flop’ is not due to an accident – a human one – but precisely to the wrong approach to the song. The glove was a ‘heart glove’, which is where Gard should have brought out his most emotional and intense side. This did not happen. Similar speech for Riccardo. They both shouted (too much). We probably lacked the (life) experience to be able to interpret such a song.

Much more than top: the return of Nicolò Filippucci

The episode sees the participation of Nicolò Filippucci as musical guest (in addition to the great Biagio Antonacci). The former Amici talent (who certainly would have deserved first place in the singing category last year) returns to the stage that brought him fame. The rest of the journey is the result of a winning synergy with a team capable of enhancing his skills and, naturally, his undoubted talent.

From the victory at Sanremo 2026 among the New Proposals to his recording and live debut: Nicolò is consolidating a career with fast but still gradual rhythms. Listening to him again there, in that studio, was exciting (and how much he has grown in the space of a few months!).

Nicolò Filippucci, the first album is a (nice) confirmation: talent doesn’t need to scream