Friends of Maria De Filippi, top and flop sixth episode of the Evening. The report cards





Between Saturday 25 April and Sunday 26 April the sixth episode of Evening Amici was broadcast on Canale 5. Under the watchful eye of the judges, the boys were divided between those who knew how to dominate the stage and those who felt the brunt of the pressure. Between breathtaking performances and others less so, the path to the final becomes clearer. Are you ready to discover the tops and the flops? After our recap of the episode, let’s move on to some challenges that stood out the most. Here are the passes and fails of this episode.

Top

Lorenzo and Angie sing Die With a Smile. During the first round the two singers performed to the tune of a duet which is now one of the best known of recent years. The performance was impeccable, both vocally and interpretively. Their voices together, as rightly underlined by Lorella Cuccarini, blended perfectly. A nice combination that we would like to be able to listen to again in the future on other songs too. Well done!

Emiliano dances Formidable. With Emiliano the risk is of becoming repetitive. But on the other hand, the dancer, very young and already so good and full of talent, manages to surprise every time. To the tune of Formidable he gave life to a beautiful performance, with very interesting choreography. Emiliano not only “performed steps” but put on a truly magnetic performance. And also difficult, as teacher Celentano was keen to underline.

Lorenzo sings Homewrecker. For the first time with the electric guitar, in a different performance than usual. Lorenzo’s precision is almost disarming, and this time too he brought home a high-level performance. Too bad only for the little interaction with the dance troupe, he almost seemed to suffer it. An opportunity half-taken, but he’s so good that you can’t help but promote him.

Elena and Nicola during the second ballot. She sings her unreleased song A parte a me, he dances to the tune of Aria. Both, each in their own discipline, gave their best and the result was very good. Elena confirmed herself as one of the most interesting voices of this edition, a very appreciable ‘vintage’ tone. Nicola, on the other hand, in this performance identified himself perfectly with the role, protagonist of a glacial-themed painting. Between precision and elegance, it has captured the attention of even those who might not like that somewhat niche genre of dance.

Angie and Lorenzo sing their unreleased songs. Two very different songs. For her it is a touching ballad dedicated to her grandmother. ‘Letters to Paradise’ is a piece of rare sensitivity. Intimate, suspended. Instead, ‘Dimmelo tu’ by Lorenzo is a rhythmic song that gets into your head pleasantly. And this time the singer also seemed more relaxed, better mastering stage management and contact with the audience. If this is the ‘new’ Lorenzo, it will be fun.

Friends, twist: Maria De Filippi and the judges leave the studio. Summary of the sixth episode of the Evening (25 April)

Flop

There is a flop that has nothing to do with the race but which cannot fail to be mentioned. The ‘Password’ game, hosted by Alessandro Cattelan, was also pleasant and entertaining for the first five episodes. In the long run, however, there is a risk that it will become a continuous repetition. Especially if the guests are the same. Tonight, in fact, the presence of Luca Laurenti and Luca Argentero appeared forced. Thus there is a risk of flattening the show.

There are no other performances that were negatively affected. Overall it was a good episode with all enjoyable performances. Could it be that the final is approaching? We’ll find out in the next few weeks.