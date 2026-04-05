Friends of Maria De Filippi, top and flop third episode of the Evening. The report cards





A new episode of Amici’s Evening will be broadcast on Saturday 4 April on Canale 5. The third to be exact. Lots of challenges between the kids at the school, two eliminations and different dynamics to liven up the match. Logically the dancing, the singing, but also the (repetitive) arguments between the professors (Cuccarini-Peparini against Celentano first and foremost). The ‘Password’ quiz hosted by Alessandro Cattelan with judges and guests as protagonists is always light and fun. But let’s go back to the episode of Amici broadcast tonight and above all to the students: who convinced and who didn’t?

Top

Emiliano dances Run Boy Run. This is the first performance of the evening (before that there had been the final ballot which remained pending between Caterina and Valentina). And he immediately breaks the ice as only he can do. Jumps, pirouettes, technique, emotion. All made even more difficult by the fact that half of the performance was performed with his face covered by his t-shirt. The audience goes crazy (rightly so). Emiliano is among the best dancers of the latest editions, there is no shadow of a doubt. Elena D’Amario herself – judge of the Evening together with Gigi D’Alessio, Amadeus, Cristiano Malgioglio and Gigi D’Alessio – compliments her: “Hats off, really”. Very good, a champion.

Alex dances with Alessia. Dance is still the protagonist. This time it’s the Latin American genre. There is Alex who performs together with the former contestant of the program (now a professional dancer) Alessia Pecchia. A beautiful performance, it all seems like a musical (and in fact there is a large musical-style writing on the screen, which reads ‘The Alex’s Show’). Congratulations to both of you, crazy energy and Alex looks great next to a dancer as good as Alessia.

Emiliano dances to the tune of Spiderman. “A feather, he is impressively light”. This is how Alessandra Celentano speaks when commenting on Emiliano’s performance. Here, at the risk of being repetitive, we cannot fail to highlight that once again Emiliano has demonstrated an uncommon artistic maturity, hitting the target with a precision that only he can guarantee.

Flop

Plasma gets pissed off and refuses the intonation gauntlet. The issue of ‘professor-thrown gauntlets’ is often a source of argument in the program. It must be said that during the afternoon phase it makes more sense to experiment and deal with styles that are different from your own (and this applies to both singing and dancing). During the evening, however, the glove is just a way to put the students of the opposing teams in difficulty. Despite this, we agree with teacher Celentano, who never refuses gloves. An attempt, in fact, is never in vain. Instead Plasma – third heat of the evening – refused to perform the pitch gauntlet thrown by Anna Pettinelli (he against Gard). Yet intonation should be the basis of any singer, regardless of his specific genre. Plasma refuses, despite Pettinelli having approached him by modifying the piece to be performed several times. A cowardly choice.

Plasma and Gard (photo from Instagram – Friends)

Friends, the Evening: let’s take stock. The rise of Angie and Lorenzo, Valentina and Gard disappoint