From Baudo-Bardot to Del Vecchio, the irresistible magnet of VIP inheritances





«Hasn’t he left everything to his dogs?». It is the first question that arose after the announcement of Brigitte Bardot’s death, with animal lovers ready to applaud. The press promptly informs us: yes, like the Kessler twins, two other great animal rights activists, “BB” leaves many of his possessions to animals. Bardot’s relationship with her only son, Nicholas Charrier, wasn’t exactly idyllic, but it was there; so say those in the know. Half of the assets would go to him, but his mother had already donated much of what she had earned from cinema and fashion in the few years of her (sensational) career to the animal rights cause.

Passion for legacy

Almost all Italian newspapers dedicate a lot of space to the topic of “inheritance”: not too long has passed since the country held its breath – at least for a moment, before returning to other matters – at the discovery that Pippo Baudo’s heirs had not yet accepted the inheritance, two months after the opening of the will. Scandal? Mystery? And why is Dina Minna, Baudo’s historic all-round secretary, involved with a leading role in the division? The two sons of the quintessential national popular television host don’t accept because they aren’t convinced of something? Katia Ricciarelli lets it be known that she, Minna, didn’t say it right and she understood it immediately. Yet the notary was quick to outline an absolutely normal and under control situation. Barbara d’Urso, where are you? The material abounds here. With a correspondent on the spot, we would have known why Baudo bought land of little value in his “bedda” Sicily, another cryptic piece that complicates the story.

The Corriere dedicates an entire section to it

A lifetime ago the news was occupied by Luciano Pavarotti, a giant of opera and entertainment. Now the list of complaints, whether judicial or media, is long. Urbano Cairo’s “Corriere” now dedicates space on the site to this category of news. Pooh drummer Stefano D’Orazio died five years ago, but his wife clashes with the demands of his “secret” daughter. Gianni Vattimo’s belongings were at the center of a delicate affair involving his assistant. Gina Lollobrigida has filled the schedules of afternoon programs for years. After the unsolved murders, infotainment can draw from this vast pool, richer than that of expectant starlets. Even the objects belonging to Moira Orfei cause arguments. There was also a very long diatribe about Alberto Sordi. Vittorio Sgarbi, always one step ahead of everyone when it comes to television, already does everything live, with one of his daughters engaging in a battle – as well as a legal one – also of (remote) declarations. Even in France they are not doing badly. Alain Delon’s three children are fighting over whatever their famous actor father left behind. Then there are the cases that set the tone: Lucio Dalla didn’t think about his will in time.

The Luxottica case

Mario Giordano, the one “out of the pack”, wrote us a biting book, “Dynasty” which could be summarized as follows: the De Benedettis and the Benettons have been arguing for years while alive like the Sgarbis; Three years after the death of Luxottica’s founder, Leonardo, the Del Vecchios have still not reached an agreement; let’s draw a pitiful veil over the Agnelli-Elkann, with the children against the mother and vice versa. The only ones who love and get along – underlines Giordano – are Silvio Berlusconi’s five children. But let’s go back to the Del Vecchios for a moment: when there is an asset involved that is not only liquid and real estate, but also entrepreneurial, pain is expected. Someone will surely be dissatisfied and if power is divided equally, no one is in charge. The shareholders of “Delfin”, the family safe, all have 12.5%: there are three children from the first bed, two from the second bed, two from the third bed, plus the last partner and the latter’s son. Members with probably different ages, ideas and aspirations: agreement is still missing.

Elkann and Armani

John Philip Jacob Elkann could fill the pages of newspapers like no one else: it’s a shame that until today (but no longer tomorrow) many of these were his and inattention reigned supreme. The journalist Gigi Moncalvo, out of the mainstream for years, has dedicated book after book, in general silence, to the legacy of Gianni Agnelli. Not the one divided among the heirs, but the one scattered around the world. Perhaps we have reached a turning point and many issues are coming to a head: the Rome Prosecutor’s Office is looking for 35 works of art of great value, among which are very original Monets, Picassos and De Chiricos.

However, no satisfaction on this front from the Armani family. Everything already decided in due time. All with grace, style, clarity to protect a brand, a history, an icon. Ugh. But why is this line of study on legacies so passionate? In the meantime, it appears harmless: reading with gusto the altercations, twists and details of ultra-millionaire events is not exactly like taking a “horror tour” in the places of some heinous crime. After all, these are still people who are doing well from an economic point of view, very very well indeed: it doesn’t really seem like they are laughing at other people’s misfortunes. And then there is the distance: we are poor, with shameful salaries and we are consoled by the fact that in the rich people’s home not everything is going well. And many cultivate a dream: the call from a notary, the sad announcement of the passing of an “uncle from America” ​​that we had forgotten, capable of changing our lives.

More realistically, we have to share a Fiat Ritmo without a license plate that has been standing still since 1999 or a plot of uncultivated land in a remote land, purchased at the cow market by a great-great-grandfather and now parceled out into two hundred square meters each. A certain left would like to tighten the inheritance tax and make it even more indigestible for heirs, to redistribute wealth. It remains to be seen whether this turns out to be the move capable of keeping VIP families closer together.