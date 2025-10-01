From Gaza to Garlasco, it only matters riding the trend





Italians, people of commentators. And it would not be bad – on the contrary – if all these opinions were the result of in -depth and honest reflections. The problem, on the other hand, is that the pluralism to which social networks have widened the way from an abundant decade now, has turned into the Sagra del qualunquismo, giving life to a sort of intellectual dictatorship that annihilates the minds and inhibits freedom of thought. Practically a paradox.

Until here nothing new. Umberto Eco had explained it perfectly in 2015 that “social media give the right of speech to legions of imbeciles that previously spoke only at the bar after a glass of wine, without damaging the community”, proposing prophetically: “It is the invasion of the imbeciles”.

Ten years after the Lectio Magistralis of Eco at the University of Turin, an extra piece has been added to the need to speak: take a position, preferably the same as the majority. It is the birth of the trend, and if you aim for a social positioning – but now also social, alas, given that the distance between the two is increasingly imperceptible – from that is not escaped. It must be ridden.

Activists for likes

If it is true that today public opinion is formed mainly on social media, it is also true that very often it stops there, consuming itself between a post and an Instagram history, on the hunt for consensus. Not for everyone is so, fortunately, otherwise we would really find ourselves in front of the insurance of society, in its most community sense, but that wide slice of ‘likes of likes’ is the shame of many serious battles. Starting from Gaza.

The photo “All Eyes on Rafah” – to give an example -, returned by over 50 million users all over the world, was certainly an important social initiative to sensitize people on the tragedy that is being consumed in Palestine, but for those who was only a catchphrase to be aggregated to? Seeing today, after a year and a half from that viral image, people who in Instagram stories hold for the innocent victims, between the photo to a sushi dish and the unboxing for the latest purchase on Temu, at least the doubt is lawful. If then it happens to come across the nails with the Palestinian flag, published immediately after the manicure, the certainty that for more than someone it is only a trend begins to emerge. Unless we want to convince ourselves that you can make the difference with the semi -permanent.

Garlasco and the indignant of justice

Another great trend of the moment, thanks to the increasingly unbridled passion of Italians for the crime news (constantly fed and sfamated by all the media), is the murder of Garlasco. A case closed ten years ago – with the sentence of Alberto Stati in Cassation, deemed guilty of the killing of the then girlfriend Chiara Poggi -, now reopened by the prosecutor of Pavia, who included in the register of suspects Andrea Semplio, friend of the victim’s brother. So much enough to wipe out guarantee and shout to the scandal for corrupt justice.

Not even the time to wait for the conclusion of the new investigations, that the sentence has already been issued with hashtag strokes, stasis that unanimously exonerated and a semium portrait such as the monster. The bar hypotheses – even the most grotesque – together with new elements that the investigators would be acquiring, on the net there are evidence and truth. No doubt, no caution in the judgments, no scruple for the families involved – starting from that of the victim – let alone for the suspect, now guilty for the ‘televoting’. Only indignation to share and shots blindly on a justice that would make water from all sides.

A “as long as you talk about it” 2.0 that begins to take ridiculous outlines, and to make a shadow to those spotlight that it is important to keep on without a scotto to be paid.