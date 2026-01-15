From telephone rates to motorway tolls, increases are coming: all the increases for 2026

2026 opens with a new series of price increases which will weigh significantly on the pockets of Italians: according to the survey by Federconsumatori, the increase in average annual spending will be 672 euros per family.

Despite the drop in electricity and gas tariffs (-12.7%), the high prices will hit key sectors: from fuel, with diesel undergoing the realignment of excise duties, up to car insurance (+8.8%) and foodstuffs (+4.8%). Smokers will also see costs rise as the new tax on all parcels from non-EU countries comes into force.

These increases are part of an economic context already marked by increases in recent years: over the course of 5 years, the purchasing power of families has eroded by 5,538 euros.

Increases in tolls, fuel and car liability

The most important increases of this 2026 concern above all the price of Dieseldue to the realignment of excise duties on fuel. In fact, with the 2026 Budget Law, the consumption tax (i.e. excise duty) on petrol drops by 4.05 cents: this means that diesel has become more expensive than petrol.

In practice, the impact is not minimal: as the price increase is 4.05 cents per litre, theincrease is €2 on full tankfor a total of €105 more per year.

Higher costs also for highway tollswhere, however, the price increases are more limited – between 1.5% and 2% according to a survey by Altroconsumo, equal to approximately 10/20 cents – and above all not homogeneous throughout the Peninsula, given that some routes (especially in Central and Southern Italy) were not affected by the increases.

Finally, don’t forget the price increases for car insurancefor which they are intended increases of 8.8% also due to the increase in the rate on driver accident policies.

What changes for tobacco and cigarettes

There will also be new increases for smokers: this time, however, the price increase plan will last three years and predicts a gradual increase in the cost of tobacco, with high-end brands rising by 2028 they will be able to touch the 10 euros per package.

At the moment, for straditional cigarettes the increase will be approx 15 cents per packageto then mark an increase of 25 cents in 2027 and 40 cents in 2028. Similar increases have also come into force for shredded tobacco, cigars and the famous e-cigs: for inhalation liquids the increase will be around 1.50 euros per pack for those with nicotine and 1 euro for those without.

All increases planned for 2026: the table

The new setbacks will worsen a situation already complicated by the continuous increases recorded in recent years: according to data from Federconsumatori, in 5 years the purchasing power we are families eroded by as much as 5,538 euros. What is established, in fact, is a vicious circle: the increase in fuel costs implies an increase in transport costs, which in turn generates an increase in consumer goods, starting with basic necessities.

The consumer protection association has thus drawn up a series of forecasts of all the price increases for 2026, fromfood which will mark a +4.8% until school (+4.06% for canteens and books), transport (+2.83%) and at rates of health services (+2.08%). As regards shipments, the increases are due to the introduction of the new tax on parcels with a value of less than 150 euros and coming from non-EU countries.

As can be seen in the table above, the only exception will be the electricity and gas tariffs, which recorded a drop of 12.7%: nevertheless, the reductions envisaged in the energy sector will not be able to compensate for the increase in all the other categories, bringing the average annual expense of Italian families ad increase by 672 euros.