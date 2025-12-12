From the South Pole to the North Pole with Will Smith, when it comes out on Disney+

An incredible journey, from the south to the north of the world, across seven continents. Disney+ announces From the South Pole to the North Pole with Will Smith, new original National Geographic docuseries. “This trip was unlike any other I’ve ever taken: at times I feared I wouldn’t be able to return home. It led me to discover not only the edges of the planet, but also some of the most extraordinary people who inhabit it – says the Hollywood star – . From the coldest ice to the deepest jungles, the beauty of our world has inspired my every step with awe and hope”.

Here’s everything you need to know.

From the South Pole to the North Pole with Will Smith, the trailer

From the South Pole to the North Pole with Will Smith, the previews

Made over five years, the series follows Will Smith from the ice fields of Antarctica to the jungles of the Amazon, the mountains of the Himalayas, the deserts of Africa, the islands of the Pacific, and the icebergs of the Arctic. Inspired by his late mentor to answer life’s big questions, the actor takes on incredible challenges for 100 days: skiing at the South Pole, catching a giant anaconda, extracting venom from a tarantula, climbing mountains and diving beneath the ice of the North Pole. He will venture from one pole to the other in the company of scientists, explorers and local experts. Guided by experts, scientists and explorers, Will Smith contributes to unprecedented scientific discoveries and forges deep human connections, from the Waorani community of the Amazon to the San people of the Kalahari, whose knowledge and resilience offer powerful lessons about our future on the planet.

From the South Pole to the North Pole with Will Smith, when it comes out

The docuseries, consisting of seven episodes, debuts in streaming on January 14, 2026 on Disney+ in Italy and on Hulu in the United States.