Full Luna Rosa of April, how and when to see the microluna in the sky tonight and why it will be small

Credits: Luca Tortorelli.



In the night Between 12 and 13 April eyes aimed at heaven to observe the “MICROLUNA ROSA” Of April. “microlune“, the journalistic term opposite to the” superlunes “, are the moons full that occur in conjunction with the passage of the moon to the apogee, the point of maximum removal of the lunar orbit from the earth. In April, the moon will become fullfor the fourth time this year, to 02:22 of 13 Aprilwhen it is about 30 degrees on the south/south-west horizon, while the maximum removal will take place about a day later, At 00:47 on 14 April. To keep company with the first full moon of spring in the night between 12 and 13 April, we find the star Spicathe brightest star of the constellation of the Virgin. The two stars will be company all night along the celestial vault. The event is clearly visible to the naked eyebut with binoculars it will be possible to admire the splendid crater and seas of our natural satellite.

At what time and how to see the full moon between 12 and 13 April

There Moon will reach the phase full The April 13 at 02:22 at night, while the maximum removal (apogee) will have the April 14th at 00:47when the moon will find itself at 406,295 km from the earth in its elliptical orbit around our planet. The almost conjunction of the full moon phase to the apogee will begin the “Micruluna” of April, making it appear full for three days, but Less bright and great angular than normal.

Location in the sky of the moon in the exact moment of the full phase at 02:22 on 13 April, accompanied by the star Spica a little higher left. Credits: Stellarium.



At 02:22 at night of April 13, the moon will be in 33 degrees in height on the southern/south-west horizon. To keep them company, at a corner distance of a handful of grades, there will be the star Spicathe brightest star of the constellation of the Virgin. Both will be visible to the naked eyebut it is a good opportunity to brush up a binoculars and use it to take a more look more to the splendid lunar morphology, with Spica a little higher left.

What is the “pink microluna” and because it is called that

With the term “microluna“, we refer informally to one Full moon which occurs when our natural satellite is located near the point of maximum removal to the earth, called apogee. The “microluna” is the opposite of the “Superluna”, another journalistic term, non -astronomical, used to indicate a full moon that takes place when the latter is close to perigee. The “microlunes” are therefore in theory full moons that Appiano smaller and less bright than normal.

Artistic representation of the difference in size and brightness between a superluna and a microluna. Credits: Timeanddate.com



The suffix rose given to the full moon of April he sinks his tradition in the names that i native Americans they gave at the full moons of each month. The full moon of April is also called Pink moonsince in this month you usually have the flowering of wild phlox, a pink plant. It is a plant originally from the eastern area of ​​the United States, one of the first flowers spread in spring.