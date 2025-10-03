Full squares, and now? Landini and the temptation to be a leader of the left





And now? What happens now? After the hundreds of thousands of people in the square for an illegitimate and at the same time (at least in public events) strike, it opens for the left wing and the left-left wing of the union the theme of how to manage tomorrow.

In fact, given that Gaza will not change anything, or at least he will not change thanks to the events held in Italy, the secretary of the CGIL Maurizio Landini has the burden, but perhaps more the problem, to capitalize in concrete form the result of the participation, which also brings behind his heavy load of negativity made of motorway blocks, deleted flights, jumping university lessons, suppressed trains, local transport in Tilt, in unauthorized form.

With its specular load of anger by those millions of citizens who unaware of how much it had to happen, given the non -existent notice (the law on strikes serves this), unjustly immediately heavy inconveniences. And with the heavy question mark of the “real” adhesion. One account is to parade in the square if you are a pensioner or a student, it is one thing to give up a salary day to strike. The adhesion in the school sector, one of the most central, was for the Ministry of Education of 7.4 percent. Not very much, to be good. When the data of the other sectors arrive, the financial statements will be more complete.

Who will Landini take it now with?

So that Landini will make, will convene another strike in two or three days? Which, moreover, would be the fourth, after the one (substantially failed) of 19 September, the one successful (but not summoned by him) on September 22, and the last one, which we are talking about. Recall that Cisl and Uil have not joined the proclamation, and indeed, even if with soft tones in homage to the union unit or at least to what little that has remained, they distanced themselves.

The direction of travel taken by the CGIL secretary appears, as well as a political horizon, a very insidious china. From what world is the world the action of the union has in fact has a interlocutor (the master, the government, the police or who knows what else), aspect that in this affair is not clear.

Who does Landini take it with Netanyahu? With Meloni, for some sentences judged too rough? With the government that would not have properly supported Flottilla, however the only government (together with Spain) who sent two military protective ships and actively activated because the Israelis did not use any kind of violence?

The government on the Gaza affair expressed its position, that of a “conditioned” recognition of the state of Palestine, which can be shared or not but represents an absolutely legitimate position. Moreover, remember that in the face of many states that have recognized Palestine there are others who have not done it. We mention Germany, as well as the United States, neither those of the perfidious Trump nor those of the excellent biden, who was president until ten months ago, when things in Gaza were already bad.

A political position, that of the government, which can be criticized, but which hardly deserves three general strikes in fifteen days, as they have never been made for the massacre of deaths at work (three a day, on average), on the dear life, on the breakdown of public health (started by the governments of the center-left and still went on, at the same level bipartisan), on the de-industrialization of the country and on many other things.

In search of a new political centrality

After the sensational failure of the referendums at the work of last June (which was very good at making you forget), Landini is essentially looking for a new political centrality and in homage to the old adage of the radical left (never enemies on the left) collects the challenge of the Cobas (those who had called the strike of September 22, very successful unlike his failed 19) and takes the path of the protest of Israel, Meloni, for justice, peace and more. Trying to head the justified popular anger for the massacres of Gaza and placing themselves as the true head of the left in the country.